2023 Hero HF Deluxe launched

June 07, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST

Hero has updated its entry-level 100cc commuter, the HF Deluxe, and the bike now costs between ₹60,760 and ₹67,208.

For starters, the 2023 HF Deluxe now comes with tubeless tyres as standard on the self start and i3s (start/stop technology) equipped variants of the bike. A USB charger is also offered as an optional extra and the bike comes with a five-year warranty and five free services as standard.

Powering the Hero HF Deluxe is the air-cooled, 97cc, single-cylinder ‘Sloper’ mill that is rated for 8hp and 8.05Nm of torque. This long-serving engine is now OBD-2 compliant plus E20 ready and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The engine is nestled inside a basic double cradle frame, suspended by a simple telescopic fork and 2-step adjustable twin shock absorber setup. With its 9.6-litre tank fully brimmed, the HF Deluxe weighs 112kg.

The Hero HF Deluxe is available in three variants — drum kick cast, drum self cast and i3s drum self cast. Prices start at ₹60,760 and go up to ₹67,208 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hero HF Deluxe will soon face off against the Honda Shine 100 (₹64,900, introductory, ex-showroom, Mumbai) and the Bajaj Platina 100 (₹67,475).

