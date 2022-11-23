2023 BMW S 1000 RR to launch in India

November 23, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Team Autocar

BMW is set to launch its flagship superbike, the 2023 S 1000 RR in India, on December 10. The bike gets some significant changes over its predecessor; it now makes 210hp, up from the older model’s 207hp, gets a chassis that allows more lateral flex and, for the first time, features winglets.

With flagship superbikes today increasingly closing the gap to the 220hp figure, BMW has ensured the S 1000 RR does not get left behind, and has managed to squeeze 3hp more out of its engine, taking its power output to 210hp at a sky-high 13,750rpm. Torque, however, stays the same at 113Nm. This increase in output has been made possible with a new intake geometry and revised intake funnels.

The chassis has undergone some significant work and allows for a more lateral flex. In layman’s terms, the frame is now less stiff. Further increasing stability is the longer wheelbase, now standing at 1,458mm, a more relaxed 23.6 degree rake angle and a lengthened trail at 99mm. With these changes the new model should, in theory, be a slightly slower steering bike while improving stability. 

The electronics package has also been updated, with more track-focused riding aids. The bike now features Slide Control, allowing the rear tyre to step out of line before cutting power. The ABS has also been updated with a new Slick mode and a new Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), which ignores accidental inputs from the electronic throttle after detecting a certain level of deceleration. 

However, the change that will be most noticeable has happened on the outside, with the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR, featuring winglets for the first time. The winglets on the S 1000 RR are visually similar to the race-replica BMW M 1000 RR, but provide 10kg of downforce as compared to the 16kg on the M 1000 RR. The tail section too has been revised for a sleeker look and is more aerodynamic now.

The price of 2023 BMW S 1000 RR in the international market has been hiked by GBP 700 (approx ₹68,000) so we expect a similar hike here as well. The current model starts at ₹19.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to ₹23.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the range-topping Pro M Sport.

