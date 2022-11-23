  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2023 BMW S 1000 RR to launch in India

November 23, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Team Autocar

BMW is set to launch its flagship superbike, the 2023 S 1000 RR in India, on December 10. The bike gets some significant changes over its predecessor; it now makes 210hp, up from the older model’s 207hp, gets a chassis that allows more lateral flex and, for the first time, features winglets.

With flagship superbikes today increasingly closing the gap to the 220hp figure, BMW has ensured the S 1000 RR does not get left behind, and has managed to squeeze 3hp more out of its engine, taking its power output to 210hp at a sky-high 13,750rpm. Torque, however, stays the same at 113Nm. This increase in output has been made possible with a new intake geometry and revised intake funnels.

The chassis has undergone some significant work and allows for a more lateral flex. In layman’s terms, the frame is now less stiff. Further increasing stability is the longer wheelbase, now standing at 1,458mm, a more relaxed 23.6 degree rake angle and a lengthened trail at 99mm. With these changes the new model should, in theory, be a slightly slower steering bike while improving stability. 

The electronics package has also been updated, with more track-focused riding aids. The bike now features Slide Control, allowing the rear tyre to step out of line before cutting power. The ABS has also been updated with a new Slick mode and a new Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), which ignores accidental inputs from the electronic throttle after detecting a certain level of deceleration. 

However, the change that will be most noticeable has happened on the outside, with the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR, featuring winglets for the first time. The winglets on the S 1000 RR are visually similar to the race-replica BMW M 1000 RR, but provide 10kg of downforce as compared to the 16kg on the M 1000 RR. The tail section too has been revised for a sleeker look and is more aerodynamic now.

The price of 2023 BMW S 1000 RR in the international market has been hiked by GBP 700 (approx ₹68,000) so we expect a similar hike here as well. The current model starts at ₹19.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to ₹23.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the range-topping Pro M Sport.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.