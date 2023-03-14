2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to get USD fork, dual-channel ABS

March 14, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will foray into the market this month. The company has updated the motorcycle with a couple of changes — a USD fork and dual-channel ABS. These updates were teased on Bajaj’s social media platforms.

The upside down fork (USD) is expected to be a 33mm unit and the benefits of this will be seen in better stability and feedback while braking and cornering. Bajaj sells the Pulsar NS200 in the Latin American market (labelled Dominar 200) and the bike sold there has a USD fork too.

Adding to the bike’s safety quotient will be the introduction of dual-channel ABS. This was expected considering the fact that its smaller stablemate, the N160, is also equipped with the same safety feature. Besides these updates, we expect Bajaj to introduce new colourways and stickering to freshen up the looks of the NS200.

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is likely to be launched later this month, and the prices are likely to be hiked by around ₹8,000 to ₹10,000.

