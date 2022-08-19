2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in India, with prices ranging from ₹3.99 lakh to ₹5.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The K10 moniker has returned to the Alto after more than two years; the previous K10 was discontinued with the transition to BS6 emission norms. The third-gen Alto K10 is larger than its predecessor and gets a completely new exterior and interior with 1.0-litre petrol engine.

Taking styling cues from the current Celerio, the Alto K10 is now based on Maruti’s Heartect platform thus sufficiently growing in size as well. It measures 3,530mm in length, 1,490mm in width and 1,520mm in height, the new Alto K10 is 85mm longer and 45mm taller than the Alto 800. The wheelbase, at 2,380mm, has also grown by 20mm. The width, however, remains the same as the Alto 800.

The hatchback gets wide sweptback halogen headlamps and a large hexagonal grille with a mesh-pattern air intake. Meanwhile, the front bumper features a few angular creases at the sides and a contrasting black trim element at the front, although there are no provisions for fog lamps or LED DRLs.

Over to the sides, the new Alto K10 gets a prominent shoulder line, turn indicators mounted on the front fenders and lift-up door handles. As standard, the Alto K10 rides on 13-inch steel wheels with plastic wheel covers. The rear end design is simple as it features the slightly tweaked tail lights and a rear bumper that mimics the front one’s design; however, the hatchback still misses out on a rear wash/wiper.

The new interior of the Alto K10 features a more upright dashboard with an all-black interior theme. Taking centre stage is the new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with two silver accents on either side.

Elements on the new Alto K10 such as the switchgear, the steering wheel, control stalks, interior door handles, power windows, and side AC vents have been lifted from the Celerio, but the digital instrument cluster is unique to the Alto.

In terms of features, the new Alto K10 gets manual air-conditioning, a 7-inch Smart Play infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, digital speedometer and a four-speaker audio system. Safety features on the new Alto K10 include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags and front seat belt pretensioners. Maruti is also offering two accessory packages Glinto and Impacto where the former is focused on chrome while the latter gets contrast orange accents.

The new Alto K10 is powered by Maruti’s new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that produces 67hp and 89Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox and thanks to dual-jet technology and idle start/stop system, the new Alto K10 is even more fuel efficient than its predecessor. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 24.39 kpl for the manual versions and 24.90 kpl for the automatic versions.