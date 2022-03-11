2022 Lexus NX 350h launched

The new Lexus NX 350h has been launched in India with prices starting from ₹ 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Exquisite variant. The Luxury and F-Sport variants have been priced at ₹ 69.50 lakh and ₹ 71.60 lakh, respectively.

Design wise, the new NX carries forward the overall profile of the previous-gen model, though Lexus has given it a sharper look this time around. New design touches include single-piece headlamps (which replace the split units from before), a larger version of the company’s ‘spindle’ grille, new bumpers, a longer hood, and all-new LED tail-lamps that are now connected by a light bar.

The 2022 Lexus NX also gains an overhauled interior. The 10.3-inch infotainment screen from the previous SUV has made way for a 9.0-inch touchscreen (or a 14-inch unit, depending on the variant). Lexus has also done away with much of the switchgear in the central console, including the touchpad from before. A digital instrument cluster and a new steering wheel are also part of the package.

In terms of equipment, the top-spec NX F-Sport comes with a 360-degree parking camera, auto headlamps and wipers, a colour HUD, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless mobile charging, 64 colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, electric front seats and electrically folding rear seats.

The new Lexus NX is available with the 350h powertrain. This version packs in a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle engine that puts out 192hp. The petrol mill is mated to a set of e-motors on the front and rear axles, giving the SUV a combined output of 244hp in all-wheel-drive form. The power is transmitted to the wheels via a 6-step e-CVT gearbox.

The Lexus NX 350h in India competes with other luxury SUVs like the Audi Q5, the recently facelifted BMW X3, the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Volvo XC60.