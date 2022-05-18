2022 India-bound Range Rover Sport price listed

Land Rover has officially listed the all-new Range Rover Sport on its India website at a price tag of ₹ 1.64 crore. With deliveries expected to begin by November 2022, the company has registered the SUV as a MY2023 vehicle, similar to other models such as the Defender. Meanwhile, the new RR Sport will be powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine, producing 350hp and 700Nm.

As per Land Rover’s website, the SUV will also have mild-hybrid petrol powertrains from the India-spec Range Rover. These include the 394hp, 3.0-litre, P400 straight-six Ingenium, the 525hp 4.4-litre BMW-derived V8, and the 503hp, plug-in hybrid 3.0-litre six-cylinder engines. The new RR Sport carries a larger price tag on account of being a CBU model which attracts heavy import duties.

The British automaker will offer the new Range Rover Sport in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and First Edition variants. All versions will feature JLR’s 13.1-inch, Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, new 3-spoke steering wheel, and all-wheel drive as standard.

The first edition variant of the new RR Sport will be equipped with exclusive features such as all-wheel steering, Dynamic Response Pro, and an Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking. Other highlights across the RR Sport range include a Meridian 3D Surround Sound System, a heads-up display, adaptive on-road/off-road cruise control, air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and the Terrain Response 2 system.

Upon its arrival, the new Range Rover Sport will compete against the Porsche Cayenne and Maserati Levante despite its high price. Interestingly, the new RR Sport, with all the advancements, is not too much more expensive than its predecessor.