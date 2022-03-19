2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports now in India

Honda has launched the 2022 Africa Twin 1100 in India and the bike gets more than just a fresh paint scheme; it continues to be available in manual and DCT variants. However, the brand has not launched the standard Africa Twin with its smaller fuel tank.

The bike gets a readjusted console and while the 6.5-inch touchscreen TFT display is the same, it now supports Android Auto, in addition to Apple CarPlay.

The bike’s overall design and bodywork is the same, but the bike gets a redesigned windscreen that is 75mm lower vertically and 97mm lower diagonally. The idea is to improve visibility, and the screen can be adjusted by five positions without using any tools.

The 99.2hp, 103Nm, 1082.96cc liquid-cooled 8-valve parallel twin engine remains the same, and, as before, the India-spec engine makes about 1.5hp less than the international variants. The 6-speed manual transmission is untouched, but the DCT automatic gets a programming change that should offer smoother engagement in first and second gears.

The Africa Twin is packed with electronic features and rider assists, including a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), 2-Channel ABS, traction control and Bluetooth connectivity. Both MT and DCT variants get four riding mode settings — Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-road —with two customisable settings: User 1 and 2.

The dual-LED headlamps have a cornering function, and the fuel tank is a large 24.5-litre unit. The bike also comes with cross-laced spoke wheels that support tubeless tyres. The 2022 Africa Twin is available in just one colour per model — Pearl Glare White Tricolor for the MT and Matt Ballistic Black Metallic for the AT.

The manual bike is costlier by ₹40,000 at ₹ 16.01 lakh; but the price of the automatic variant remains unchanged at ₹ 17.5 lakh, (both prices ex-showroom, Gurugram).