2022 Ford’s Everest makes global debut
The latest generation of the Ford Everest SUV, which was previously sold as the Ford Endeavour in India, recently made its global debut. The full-size SUV continues to share its underpinnings with the Ford Ranger pickup truck. Both models also share similarities in design, interiors, features and engine options.
The design of the new-gen Everest has been completely overhauled; it now features a boxier front end and a larger grille with a horizontal bar in the middle that extends into the Matrix LED headlights. While there are similarities with the older model when viewed in profile, the new Everest definitely has a more squared-off design, with a more upright front and rear-end as well as a stronger shoulder line.
Dimensionally, the new Everest is 50mm wider and has a 50mm longer wheelbase when compared to its predecessor. This not only provides better interior space, but also a more stable driving experience.
On the inside, the new, upright dashboard is now dominated by a portrait-oriented 12-inch touchscreen that runs Ford’s latest SYNC 4A infotainment system and a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster.
The 2022 Ford Everest has plenty of features on offer, with the new top-spec Platinum trim getting ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, automatic climate control, Ford pass connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, USB charging points in all three rows, a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat, cooled glovebox, power folding third-row seats and a powered tailgate.
Engine options on the new Everest include two 2.0-litre turbo-diesel units (a single turbo and a twin-turbo version) and a new 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel, like the new Ranger. Ford is yet to announce the official power and torque figures for the new Everest’s engines. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic depending on the engine and trim. The Everest will also be available in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive layouts, depending on the trim.
