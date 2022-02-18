2022 BMW X3 facelift diesel marks its debut

BMW debuted the X3 facelift with just the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in India last month. Now, the carmaker has added a diesel variant to the line-up — the xDrive20d — in Luxury guise, priced at ₹ 65.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Like the new X3 petrol, the X3 diesel facelift comes with a more prominent kidney grille, new adaptive LED headlights that get J-blades for the LED daytime running lights and a re-profiled bumper. It also gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard and an updated tail-lamp design with other minor styling tweaks all around.

There are changes on the inside too, with the refreshed X3 getting a free-standing 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with updated graphics, 3-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a rear-view camera.

The updated X3 diesel is powered by a 190hp, 400Nm, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox driving all four wheels. BMW claims a 0-100kph time of 7.9secs with a top speed of 213kph.