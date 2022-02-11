Motoring

2022 BMW M4 Competition launched at ₹ 1.44 crore

BMW has launched the all-new M4 Competition in India priced at ₹ 1.44 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new M4 made its global debut back in September 2020, and has finally landed in India in its top-rung Competition guise.

Powering the M4 Competition is a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre, straight-six petrol engine that develops 510hp and 650Nm in this spec. The engine comes mated to a ZF-sourced 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, replacing the 7-speed DCT unit from the previous generation. This is also the first time the BMW M4 is being offered with an all-wheel drive system, which comes as a standard on the India-spec model. BMW claims a 0-100 kph sprint time of 3.5 seconds, with the top-speed limited to 250kph.

Styling, of course, is a big talking point of the M4 Competition. The face is dominated by a large, and polarizing, vertical grille with seven double-horizontal louvres, flanked by adaptive LED headlamps on either side. When viewed in profile, you notice the sloping coupe roofline, air ducts on the front fenders, and blacked-out 19- or 20-inch forged alloy wheels. The M4 Competition also gets a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic roof in the interest of weight saving.

The cabin of the M4 Competition largely remains unchanged from the regular 4 Series, carrying over a familiar design from current-gen BMW models. It, however, does get some M specific touches with plenty of carbon fibre trims. There are also new M Sport seats, an M Sport steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster and infotainment system with M-specific graphics and functions.

It also gets features such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, 10.25-inch infotainment display, 3-zone automatic climate control, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ambient lighting, head-up display and more.

The BMW M4 Competition is imported to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and only has the Audi RS5 Sportback as its rival.

