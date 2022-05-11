2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 and 800 Trail revealed

Benelli reveals the 2022 versions of the Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail. On sale in international markets, both scrambler style motorcycles receive upgrades for this latest model year.

The Leoncino 800 is a road-going version, while the Leoncino 800 Trail has a few off-road oriented details, even though it is not a full-blown off-road motorcycle. For 2022, both bikes get an updated tubular trellis frame chassis, which is said to offer improved off-road performance.

The suspension on both bikes has also been updated – they get a 50mm upside down front fork, but with different levels of travel. For the standard Leoncino 800, it is 130mm, while for the Trail it is 140mm. The rear monoshock, which is preload adjustable, has also been updated, and it now offers up to 48mm and 50mm of travel in the standard and Trail models, respectively. The different suspension set-up has also resulted in the Trail version having a taller seat height of 834mm, compared to the standard 800’s 805mm.

The Leoncino 800 also gets alloy wheels and 17-inch tyres (120/70 front, 180/55 rear) all around, while the Trail sits on 19-inch front (120/70) and 17-inch rear (170/60) tyres with steel spoke wheels. Both models get Brembo brakes with 320mm discs at the front and 260mm discs at the rear. The 2022 Leoncino 800 models are available in three colours – Grey, Green and Brown.

Both bikes are powered by a Euro 5-compliant, 754cc, liquid cooled, four-stroke, twin cylinder engine that produces 76.2hp at 8,500rpm and 67Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The power is transferred to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox, assisted by a slipper clutch.

It is unlikely that Benelli will launch the updated Leoncino 800 twins in the Indian market, however, the smaller Leoncino 500 is on sale in our market right now.