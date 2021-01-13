2021: The motorbikes and scooters to go on sale this year

Here is a list of what motorists can look forward to in the next few months...

With 2020 now behind us, there is plenty to look forward to and that includes new two-wheelers. We bring you a list of motorbikes and scooters expected to go on sale this year.

Aprilia

The last big launch of 2020 was the Aprilia SXR 160 and the company plans to follow this up with the smaller SRX125 this year. Aprilia will also be bringing in its brand-new middleweight sport motorcycles to India this year, the RS 660 and the Tuono 660.

Bajaj

Two years ago, news broke that Bajaj was working on the next generation Pulsar and we believe this bike could be ready for launch this year.

Benelli

Benelli has announced that it will be launching 7 motorcycles in India this year. Most of these are BS6 compliant versions of bikes that were already sold here like the TRK 502, the TRK 502X, the Leoncino 500, the 302 S, the 302 R, Leoncino 250 and TNT 600i.

Ducati

Expect no less than five brand new models from Ducati for India, including the new Street Fighter V4, the all new Multistrada V4, the revolutionary new Monster, the revised SuperSport as well as the updated Panigale V4 and the updated Scrambler range.

Harley-Davidson

2021 will see more BS6 compliant Harleys go on sale, retailed by Hero Motocorp. We should also get the radical new Pan America adventure bike. Built to rival the mighty BMW 1250 GS, the Pan America will get a liquid cooled V-twin that makes upwards of 145hp.

Hero

We could see Hero Motocorp’s new e-Maestro electric scooter go on sale this year. Hero has also been promising the launch of the BS6 compliant Xpulse 200T for some time now and that should happen very soon.

Honda

2021 will see the return of the CBR650R and perhaps the introduction of the naked CB650R as well. We’re also expecting to see Honda finally launch its 500cc platform in India, which includes the CB500X, CBR500, CB500 and Rebel 500. We might also see the Forza 350 maxi scooter make its way to India this year.

Indian

Owing to the transition to BS6, Indian Motorcycle had no emission-compliant models to sell after April 2020. In 2021, Indian’s BS6 range will be here and it will also include the brand-new Indian Challenger.

Kawasaki

2021 will also be a significant year for Kawasaki as the company plans to launch its locally manufactured, most affordable motorcycle yet, the W175. We believe that Kawasaki intends to keep the ex-showroom price below ₹1.4 lakh. The Japanese company is also working on bringing a BS6 compliant version of its popular Ninja 300 to the market, along with the return of the updated Kawasaki ZX-10R.

KTM

KTM will update its RC range in 2021, and we’ve already seen spy images of what the bike will look like. KTM will also bring in a replacement to the BS4 790 Duke this year as well as a big Adventure bike. Sources had earlier indicated that these will be the 790 Duke and 790 ADV respectively, but given the fact that the new 890 models have replaced the 790s overseas, it remains to be seen what models India finally gets.

Royal Enfield

In 2021, we’re likely to see more models come out of the 350cc platform that debuted on the new Meteor 350, including the Royal Enfield Classic 350. We might also see the third model on Royal Enfield’s 650cc platform debut this year in the form of a cruiser motorcycle that has been spied with the 650cc parallel twin engine.

Suzuki

This year could be when Suzuki finally unveils its first EV product for India which is likely to be a Burgman Street with an electric powertrain. In 2021, we’re looking forward to more large capacity motorcycles, including the Suzuki Katana that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the all-new Hayabusa, if Suzuki finally reveals it internationally this year.

Triumph

The new Triumph Trident 660 street bike will be launched in India and it will be Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle with a price tag somewhere in the region of ₹7 lakh, ex-showroom. Another bike coming to India is the Triumph Tiger Sport 850.

TVS

TVS recently registered a number of new names, including the TVS Zepplin R, which follows the Zepplin power cruiser concept that TVS showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The second name that stands out is the TVS Fiero 125. TVS hasn’t used the Fiero name in well over a decade and it’s also been a very long time since the company had a 125cc motorcycle on sale.

Yamaha

Yamaha recently trademarked the ‘FZ-X’ name so we could be looking at another version in the FZ family this year. Existing models like the R3 and MT-09 should return in BS6 form, but we’re hoping that the company will use the opportunity to finally bring its acclaimed middleweight motorcycles, like the MT-07, Tracer 700 and the Tenere 700 Adventure, to India this year.