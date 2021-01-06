2021: New cars and SUVs to look forward to in January

After a challenging 2020, many carmakers are set to hit the ground running

After a challenging 2020, many carmakers are set to hit the ground running this year with a number of new launches and unveilings lined up in January. These are the new cars and SUVs to look out for this month:

Jeep Compass facelift

The India-spec Jeep Compass facelift is set to be revealed on January 7. It will come with a cosmetic makeover in line with the international model, which was updated late last year. Chief among the styling changes will be a refreshed front-end, with revised headlights and integrated LED DRLs, re-worked seven-slat grille with honeycomb-like inserts and a new front bumper. Also on offer will be new design alloy wheels.

The interiors of the facelifted Compass will receive significant updates as well, with a restyled dashboard sporting a freestanding 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre and new AC vents and HVAC controls positioned below it.

Cosmetic changes apart, there will be no updates under the hood. The facelift will be powered by the same 173hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine and 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine as the outgoing model. Both powertrains will come with a 6-speed manual as standard. And while the petrol Compass will get the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, the diesel will have a 9-speed torque converter auto option.

Tata Altroz Turbo

Tata’s first premium hatchback, the Altroz, will soon receive a new turbo-petrol engine option. The Altroz Turbo is slated for a January 13 debut. While the engine in question will be the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged unit from the Nexon, it will be tuned down slightly in the Altrozto produce 110hp and 140Nm, compared to the SUV’s 120hp and 170Nm output. Initially, Tata will offer the engine with a 5-speed manual, but a DCT automatic gearbox will also join the range later.

Apart from the updated mechanicals, Tata is not expected to change much in the way of styling or the equipment list.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

In essence, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is a long-wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series sedan and a replacement for the 3 Series Gran Turismo. BMW will launch the 3 Series Gran Limousine on January 21, with India effectively becoming the first right-hand drive market to get the stretched 3 Series.

At 2,961mm, the new Gran Limousine’s wheelbase will be 110mm longer than the regular model, and the overall length will be up by 120mm as well. While the difference won’t be perceptible for the front seat occupants, it will be the rear passengers who will make the most of the car’s extended dimensions, with an extra 43mm of legroom.

Engine options will likely include a 258hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 190hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit, same as in the standard 3 Series. While the features list too is likely to be carried over unchanged, expect the upcoming model to command a higher price tag than the regular sedan.

Tata Gravitas

The Tata Gravitas – essentially a three-row derivative of the Harrier – is set to soon become the Indian carmaker’s new flagship. First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 almost a year ago, the production-spec Gravitas will debut on January 26. The upcoming SUV will share its platform with the Harrier, but will be 63mm longer and 80mm taller to better accommodate the added row of seats. However, its wheelbase will remain unchanged.

Though the Gravitas will closely resemble the Harrier up front, it will have distinctive styling around the back where its longer overhang and stepped roof will stand out. On the equipment front, expect it to have quite a bit in common with its five-seat sibling. Under the hood, the Gravitas will be powered by Harrier’s 170hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, and get the same 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options.

MG Hector facelift

The MG Hector facelift will be launched this month. MG will leave the running gear as it is, with the 143hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and turbo-petrol mild-hybrid, and 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engines being carried forward unchanged.

The facelift will see the Hector receive mild cosmetic upgrades inside and out. The list of updates will include a revised front grille with horizontal slats, and new five-spoke alloy wheels which will be larger 18-inch units, unlike the current model’s 17-inchers.

The interior will be updated with a new dual-tone theme and some added equipment. However, the cabin layout will largely remain unaltered.

7-seat MG Hector Plus

Along with a facelift for the entire Hector line-up, MG will add a new seven-seat variant to the Hector Plus range. While the three-row Hector Plus was launched in 2020 with a six-seat layout comprising of captain-seats for the second row, the seven-seat version will instead feature a bench-style middle row.

There will be no mechanical changes, with the Hector Plus continuing with its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The wider choice of seating configurations should help the MG better hold its own in the face of competition, including the upcoming Tata Gravitas and the new Mahindra XUV500.