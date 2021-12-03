2021 Honda CB300R launch at India Bike Week confirmed

03 December 2021 19:42 IST

After being discontinued in the run up to the BS6 emission norms in April 2020, the Honda CB300R is set to make a comeback in the Indian market. India Bike Week (IBW) organisers have confirmed the reintroduction of the neo-retro style naked bike.

The CB300R uses a lightweight steel trellis frame. Earlier, it had a 30.45hp, 27.4Nm, 286cc, liquid cooled 4-valve single cylinder engine in BS4 spec. Interestingly, Honda has not launched a Euro 5 spec version of this motorcycle in international markets yet, which means India could be the first to get the higher BS6/Euro 5 emissions-compliant motorcycle. That also raises the question of whether Honda will now locally manufacture this motorcycle.

The BS4 model in India was a CKD import, which resulted in a rather high price of ₹ 2.41 lakh, ex-showroom, placing it just below the significantly more powerful KTM 390 Duke. However, motorcycle prices in India have risen since then, and the 390 Duke now costs close to ₹ 2.9 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda’s premium Big Wing network has also been growing at a steady rate and dealers will be pleased to have another reasonably affordable motorcycle to sell alongside the popular H’ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS.