2021 Honda CB300R launch at India Bike Week confirmed
After being discontinued in the run up to the BS6 emission norms in April 2020, the Honda CB300R is set to make a comeback in the Indian market. India Bike Week (IBW) organisers have confirmed the reintroduction of the neo-retro style naked bike.
The CB300R uses a lightweight steel trellis frame. Earlier, it had a 30.45hp, 27.4Nm, 286cc, liquid cooled 4-valve single cylinder engine in BS4 spec. Interestingly, Honda has not launched a Euro 5 spec version of this motorcycle in international markets yet, which means India could be the first to get the higher BS6/Euro 5 emissions-compliant motorcycle. That also raises the question of whether Honda will now locally manufacture this motorcycle.
The BS4 model in India was a CKD import, which resulted in a rather high price of ₹ 2.41 lakh, ex-showroom, placing it just below the significantly more powerful KTM 390 Duke. However, motorcycle prices in India have risen since then, and the 390 Duke now costs close to ₹ 2.9 lakh, ex-showroom.
Honda’s premium Big Wing network has also been growing at a steady rate and dealers will be pleased to have another reasonably affordable motorcycle to sell alongside the popular H’ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS.