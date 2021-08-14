2021 Ducati XDiavel launched

14 August 2021 23:57 IST

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is available in two variants — Dark and Black Star — with the latter priced at ₹ 22.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Internationally, the XDiavel gets three variants, with an ‘S’ variant slotting in between the Dark and Black Star. The Dark is the entry-level version, and misses out on forged wheels, Brembo M50 brake calipers, a radial master cylinder, suede seats and the Ducati Multimedia system, all of which the Black Star gets as standard. The Black Star also sports a stealthy black and silver paint job, with a red stripe separating the two colours, as well as red paint on the engine covers.

Powering both versions is a 1,262cc L-twin motor producing 160hp and 127Nm of torque. This means the bike makes 4hp more and 2Nm less than earlier, but 80 % of the torque is now available from 2,100rpm. To help harness the power, Ducati has equipped the XDiavel with an IMU, which facilitates lean-sensitive traction control and cornering ABS. Other features include launch control, cruise control, full-LED lighting and backlit switchgear.

Advertising

Advertising