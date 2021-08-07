2021 Ducati XDiavel India launch soon

Ducati is gearing up to launch the 2021 XDiavel in India this month. The model is based on the Diavel 1260, however, it gets a new seat and forward set pegs, in true cruiser motorcycle fashion. The XDiavel’s seat height, at 755mm, is lower than the Diavel 1260’s at 780mm.

In global markets, Ducati has introduced the XDiavel in three variants — S, Black Star and Dark, with the last two being the new additions.

The Ducati XDiavel Black Star variant features a black and silver paint job on the large fuel tank, with a red stripe dividing the two colours. It also features a suede seat cover with red stitching.

The XDiavel Dark, meanwhile, gets a matte black colour scheme that can be found not only on the body work, but other components as well. It adds to the stealth look of the motorcycle.

The ‘S’ variant looks similar to the previous XDiavel, replete with the silver highlights on the wheels.

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel is powered by a 160hp, 1,262cc, L-twin liquid-cooled engine. Peak power has gone up by 4hp, but the peak torque figure has dropped by around 2Nm. That said, 80 % of the torque is available from 2,100rpm. This improves rideability and suits the character of a cruiser, says Ducati.

As expected from a bike of its class, the Ducati XDiavel is loaded with electronics. The list includes IMU based cornering traction control, cornering ABS and Ducati Power launch.

Expect the XDiavel to be positioned above the Diavel 1260 which is priced from ₹18.49 lakh in India.