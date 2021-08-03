2021 Audi RS5 Sportback India launch on August 9

The Audi India range is set to expand with the launch of the 2021 RS5 on August 9, 2021. The new Audi RS5 will join the S5 Sportback and the RS7 Sportback in Audi’s line-up of performance models in India.

Compared to the RS5 coupe that was launched in India in 2018, the updated RS5 looks more aggressive and gets two more doors. It features new headlights, reshaped air intakes and a larger single-piece grille. At the back, a reshaped diffuser, new tail-lights and a subtle design update are also part of the package. Additionally, as has been seen on other RS models, the new RS5’s wheel arches sport a 40mm extension.

On the inside, the overall layout and design remain largely unchanged when compared to the previous model. However, the new RS5 features a new free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen, with Audi’s new MMI acoustic response technology. The new system also does away with the old rotary controller from the centre console. The RS5 will also get an updated version of Audi’s 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and RS-specific touches such as the steering wheel, sporty seats and Alcantara trim elements.

Under the hood, the 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback continues to use a 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine that churns out 450hp and 600Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system sending power to all four wheels. As a result, it can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 3.9 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250kph (that can be optionally raised to 280kph).