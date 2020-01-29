The new Suzuki Access 125 is an upgrade for the better

The Access 125 was one of Suzuki’s first products in our country when it entered our market as a stand-alone company nearly 13 years ago. Since then, the Access has become quite a popular option in the scooter segment and also accounts for over a third of the manufacturer’s two-wheeler sales. We got to ride the new BS-VI-compliant iteration and here is what it is like.

What’s new?

Most notably, the engine. The stricter emission norms that the 124cc single-cylinder engine will soon have to comply with have resulted in the switch from the use of a carburettor to fuel injection. How has this affected its performance? Peak power output remains identical, at 8.7hp, but now comes in 250rpm earlier, at 6,750rpm. The peak torque, meanwhile, has reduced minimally, from 10.2Nm to 10Nm. Despite this, and an additional 2 kilogram increase in weight, the Access is still quick, outpacing the new Activa 125 by nearly 7sec in a sprint to 80kph.

Suzuki has used the opportunity to also equip the scooter with a few additional features. For starters, the fuel filler has moved out of the underseat storage and onto the rear of the scooter. But it can’t be operated remotely and requires you to manually open it with the key, partially defeating the purpose of having it there in the first place. It would have also been a lot easier if the cap clicked itself into place and didn’t have to be locked back.

Changes have also been made to the instrument console. Though the layout remains the same, the small digital section now displays battery voltage level and indicates when a service is due. A more noticeable change is the addition of what Suzuki calls ‘Eco Assist Lights’, which go from green to light blue to very blue, depending on throttle input. They are an interesting addition, but they come across as tacky, especially because of how much they contrast with all the other relatively subtle colour schemes and textures the scooter uses. Speaking of lights, the headlight is now powered by an LED, but it illuminates only just as much (and as well) as the previous halogen-powered unit. Also new is an easy-start system that essentially requires you to press the ignition switch only once, with the scooter cranking itself and taking care of the rest.

Lastly, Suzuki reduced the fuel tank size by 0.6 litres, but only so we could benefit from more underseat storage space — 21.8 litres of which make it the largest of any 100-125cc scooter in India. The seat and footboard have been extended on this iteration as well, and the latter, again, is the largest of any 100-125cc scooter here! The Access 125 Special Edition also gets a USB charging port as standard.

The features list on the new Access isn’t as technologically impressive as the one the new Activa 125 gets, but the updates do aid the practicality of the scooter to a greater extent.

What stays the same?

Nearly everything else. If not for the changes to the headlight or external fuel filler cap, you’d be hard-pressed to differentiate between this new Access 125 and the older model. Just like with the outgoing BS-IV model, the SE you see in these images gets matte-finish paint with a contrasting beige seat, chrome bezels and round chrome mirrors — as opposed to the conventional black plastic ones on the regular Access. Black alloys, too, are standard, but only on the Special Edition. Overall, the Access looks quite conventional and is among the least dramatic scooters in the 125cc space.

Specifications Engine: 124cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected

Power: 8.7hp at 6750rpm

Torque: 10Nm at 5500rpm

Kerb weight: 103kg

Wheelbase: 1265mm

Ground clearance: 160mm

Seat height: 773mm

Fuel tank: 5 litres

Suspension (f/r): Telescopic fork/Monoshock

Tyres (f/r): 90/90 - 12 / 90/100 - 10

The suspension and brakes continue unchanged as well. Over potholes and consistently bad patches of tarmac, the Access’ ride is impressive. It is also quite relaxed, ergonomically, and in terms of the riding experience. At speed, we also found it to be more stable than the Activa 125.

Verdict

The 2020 Suzuki Access 125 continues to be all it has been, in addition to offering a few more features and being ‘greener’. Suzuki could have equipped it with more tech, but that would prove to be difficult, especially at the current price point. It is priced on par with the Yamaha Fascino 125, which has a scantier features list, and is a whole ₹5,000 more affordable than the top-spec Activa 125. This special-edition, disc brake and alloy wheel-equipped version costs ₹6,000 more than the BS-IV version in the same spec and that is one of the lowest hikes we’ve witnessed on a BS-VI model yet. The Suzuki Access has always offered a little bit of everything you’d want from a scooter, and this new one continues to do that.