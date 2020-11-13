2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe: Brilliant performance, daily usability

Seat comfort and visibility are very good and space at the rear is aplenty; there is ample kit to keep you engaged

Back in 2017, Mercedes launched the coupe iteration of the GLC SUV in India with the AMG GLC 43 Coupe. This was the sole version of the GLC Coupe on sale in India till 2020 when Mercedes launched the ‘tamer’ standard petrol and diesel versions of the SUV-coupe, post a facelift in international markets.

Subtle tweaks distinguish this AMG from its lesser sibling. Prominent design elements are an AMG-signature Panamericana front grille, an aggressive-looking front bumper which gets air-scoops to channelise air and reduce drag, and a new rear bumper with a redesigned diffuser and quad exhaust tips. Grabbing centre stage inside is the new 12.3-inch instrument cluster screen with digital dials that now get exclusive AMG display screens. There is a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a sportier steering wheel, part-Alcantara sports seats and red seatbelts.

Seat comfort and visibility are very good and space at the rear is aplenty. There is ample kit to keep you engaged — like a Burmester surround sound system, Mercedes Me connect application and even a button to open up the exhaust valves for a sportier soundtrack. Powering this AMG is the 3.0-litre V6 petrol paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, transmitting power to all four wheels. Power is up from 367hp to 390hp while torque remains the same at 520Nm.

Specifications

Engine 2996cc, V6, twin-turbocharged

Power 390hp at 5500-6100 rpm

Torque 520Nm at 2500-5000 rpm

Gearbox 9-speed automatic

Length 4729mm

Width 1931mm

Height 1585mm

Wheelbase 2873mm

Fuel tank capacity 66 litres

In our tests, this 1,585kg SUV catapulted to 100kph in just 5.4 seconds. Its in-gear times are ridiculously fast too. Hustling this SUV around in Sport mode is a rewarding experience with razor-sharp throttle responses and aggressive gearshifts. If you want to explore its tamer side, set it to Comfort mode, and that is where it dials down the aggression and feels like a regular petrol SUV; the gearshifts are seamless, the engine is silky smooth, and you can barely hear the exhaust growl. It will even shift up to the highest possible gear at the earliest and it will cruise in ninth gear at speeds as low as 65kph.

The AMG GLC 43 Coupe is equipped with Mercedes-AMG Ride Comfort Plus suspension, which adjusts the damping based on the drive modes. Handling is surprisingly agile due to the quick-ratio steering with its pin-sharp turn-in coupled with a clever all-wheel-drive system and tight body control. This AMG SUV Coupe is so well-behaved, it almost feels like a large hot hatchbackaround corners.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe brings brilliant performance and daily usability with a spacious cabin. Now locally assembled in India, Mercedes offers it a price tag of ₹76.70 lakh, ex-showroom. For that kind of money, this AMG is a stellar deal if a performance SUV is what you seek.