2020 Kawasaki Z650 launched

Kawasaki has launched the 2020 Z650 in India at ₹ 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The new BS6-compliant Z650 costs about ₹ 25,000 more than the model it replaces. Bookings can be made at Kawasaki dealerships or through the company’s website.

For 2020, the Z650 gets a sharper ‘Sugomi’ design and a redesigned LED headlight. The updated model also features Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres, and a 4.3-inch full-TFT instrument console that includes bluetooth, GPS logs and smartphone connectivity.

While the 649cc parallel-twin engine remains largely unchanged, the bike now has a revised exhaust and airbox to help it meet BS6 emission norms. Like in its fully-faired twin, the Ninja 650, the engine in the Z650 now makes 68hp and 64Nm of torque. When compared to the BS4 bike, power remains the same, while torque has dropped by a marginal 1.7Nm. At 191kgs, the Z650’s kerb weight is 5kgs less than its fully-faired twin.

