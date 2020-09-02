2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift: lighter clutch, improved looks, spacious cabin

02 September 2020 14:01 IST

Launched in 2016, the redi-GO was Datsun’s push into the entry-level hatchback segment. Now they have rolled out a facelift addressing many of the concerns of the outgoing model while upgrading to comply with the latest safety and emission norms. So how much has the redi-GO improved as a package?

The new redi-GO sports a more aggressive look that will split opinions. The trademark Datsun grille is now larger and the bumper sports sharp cuts and creases. Slimmer and more prominent L-shaped LED DRLs gives the redi-GO a contemporary look. Datsun badges on the front fenders, smart dual-tone wheel covers and body-coloured wing mirrors distinguishes the new redi-GO from the old. Datsun has also added LED fog lamps to the top-spec variant.

The redi-GO also maintains its basic profile and tall boy proportions; the standard 14-inch steel wheels with thicker 165/70 section rubber improves the overall stance. The posterior is largely unchanged, save for the addition of an LED signature in the tail-lamps. There are also structural upgrades under the skin.

The redi-GO’s CMF-A underpinnings have been beefed up in order to comply with the latest crash-test and pedestrian-protection norms.

The cabin is where the majority of visual upgrades appear. The asymmetrical dashboard design has made way for a more traditional, horizontal layout.

Specifications Length (mm) 3435mm

Width (mm) 1574mm

Height (mm) 1546mm

Wheelbase (mm) 2348mm

Ground Clearance (mm) 187mm

Boot Capacity 222 litres

Fuel tank size 28 litres

Engine 999cc, 3-cyl, petrol

Max Power 68hp at 5550rpm

Max Torque 91Nm at 4250rpm

Gearbox 5-speed manual

Taking the pride of place on the piano black-finished centre console is a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is slick and easy to operate.

Inside, Datsun has provided full door cladding and the black-grey textured upholstery is another premium touch. Some ergonomic flaws have been rectified: the appallingly compact glovebox has been replaced by a sizeable unit, the wing mirrors are now internally adjustable and the static reel seatbelts for outboard rear passengers have made way for retractable ones. Though the redi-GO is the shortest car in its class with the smallest wheelbase, its cabin space is quite good. Knee room for rear passengers is sufficient, and its tall boy proportions leaves a generous amount of headroom.

redi-GO’s equipment list includes power steering, air conditioner, remote locking, front power windows, ABS, rear parking sensors and a driver’s side airbag. Though Datsun has added a passenger airbag on the top-spec trim, it does not offer steering-mounted audio controls.

The redi-GO continues to be powered by either a 54hp, 0.8-litre petrol engine or a 68hp, 1.0-litre unit. Start up the engine, and the characteristic three-cylinder hum creeps into the cabin, though vibrations in the driving controls remain well contained. Step on the gas and there is a definite step up in power after 2,000rpm. However, by the time the engine builds up speed to 3,500-4,000rpm, the thrummy three-cylinder hum becomes quite prominent, so it is better to shift up early.

The allied 5-speed manual transmission is notchy, and slotting in the dog-leg reverse gear requires some effort. A narrow footwell also means that the left leg starts protesting on longer drives. The saving grace is the light clutch, which redeems the redi-GO’s city drivability.

Other factors that aid the Datsun’s urban manners are its compact footprint and a light steering. The lack of a sufficient self-centring action, however, marks the steering down. The brakes, too, have a sharp bite point, which takes some getting used to. Though not uncomfortable, the suspension is set-up a bit firm and you can feel the road surface. The high-set seating and large glasshouse provide a great view up front, but the thick C-pillars mar rear visibility. The rear-view camera on the range topping version, then, proves an excellent aid while parking.

Datsun has launched the 2020 redi-GO 0.8 in four trim levels — D, A, T and T(O) — priced from ₹2.83 to 4.16 lakh. The redi-GO 1.0 is available only in the range-topping T(O) variant, and is pegged at ₹4.44 lakh for the manual and ₹4.77 lakh for the AMT automatic version. While the previous model fell short on some counts, the facelift has come a long way. It is safer, gets sharper styling and packs in more kit with a fair few features, making it worth considering for budget hatchback buyers.

With the latest update, Datsun has definitely stepped up its game in the entry-level segment but then, so has the competition.