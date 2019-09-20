From simplicity to industrialising fashion, mapping Uniqlo’s position in Japan

When we moved to Tokyo in 2013, I had to learn to dress my daughter across four distinct seasons, in a way that catered to her sensibilities. We found Uniqlo, and remain smitten since. With the retail giant poised to make a grand entry in India, I was curious to know what people in Japan felt about this brand.

Michael Rofe, chairman of the Tokyo Task Force recalls shopping at Uniqlo in the late 90s. With three young children at that time, he was not shocked even when confronted with a full shopping cart, because the prices were affordable — a welcome alternative from expensive department store brands. “I have continued to shop there exclusively for my clothing,” he shares.

The brand incorporates innovative technology, with product lines like AIRism and HeatTech which are appreciated by college students like Ayaka Ogi in Tokyo. She believes the brand does a good job of representing the interests of the Japanese, with T-shirts featuring anime and historical paintings that showcase their culture.

Uniqlo has evolved its ‘Lifewear’ concept to demonstrate core Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity. Collaborations with well-known designers like Christophe Lemaire, JW Anderson and Jil Sander help them cater to their fashion-conscious clientèle. “In a way, they reflect the essence of Zen and minimalism,” says Dennis Sun, a graphic designer and creative director based in Tokyo.

Omotenashi — Japan’s unique approach to hospitality — is followed across all their stores internationally. They also cater to a diverse range of sizes and fits — atypical from traditional Japanese brands. Peggy Chen, a freelance English teacher in Tokyo especially appreciates the store’s in-house tailoring offering.

Meanwhile, Naomi Chan (name changed), who shops there for her daughter, feels that they have industrialised fashion to a point where too many people own the same piece of garment. Ayaka Adu, who runs a vegan diner in Nagoya, used to buy a lot of Uniqlo before she decided to only support brands that do not use animal products of any kind. Takashi Ito, a marketing professional, observes that their brand awareness activities are more digital-focussed and more international than Japanese.

The company holds sustainability as an important value and works with strategic partners to this end. From supporting traditional Japanese printmakers to partnering with the latest in 3D cloth printing, from using natural fibres to ensuring their stores recycle clothes, Uniqlo is determined to be known as a responsible brand. In the meanwhile, As for me, I’m simply looking forward to their Indian Kurta Collection.

Sunanda Seshadrinathan lives in Tokyo, and is a fan of Japanese drama and vegan ramen.