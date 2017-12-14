The salubrious weather in Bengaluru, the ease of managing traffic in the night and an opportunity to let runners relax were the factors that resulted in the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon conducted by Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor in 2007 to support various deserving charities across India. It was the first midnight marathon in the world and is expected to host more than 12,000 participants for its 11th edition this year.

Talking about the event, Race Director Gul Mohamed Akbar says, “It is very different from regular marathons. The climate is excellent at night in December. Since it does not get too warm, many runners get their personal best during this marathon. It also offers an opportunity for families to participate and have fun with a concert and other entertainment options on offer. It is like a festival with a workout thrown in.”

The introduction of the 10k run was instrumental in getting more people interested in the event. “The 10k run is akin to dancing for an hour or a hectic aerobics session. Many people have used the Bengaluru midnight marathon as a starting point for running. Much like the manner in which T20 is changing cricket, the 10k is doing for marathons, by bringing in more people into the sport. It has revolutionized running.”

The event will be held in a 5km loop, with water stops and adequate security measures put in place. “We have put systems in place to ensure that the runners are able to complete the run, without facing any hassles. We are runners ourselves and realise the importance of finishing the race. It is a question of mind over body.” Gul says that such events are very important to build a running culture in India. “In many parts of urban India, there are kids who have never run in a playground in their lives. As incomes and standard of living go up, public health is suffering. Anyone can run. We hope that as more families participate in such events , a running culture is created in India.” The Bengaluru Midnight Marathon will be held on December 16 from 5 pm onwards.