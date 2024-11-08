Millenials and Gen Z choose crochet, knitting, and tufting over doomscrolling

Every other weekend at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, a small group comes together. You might see them, heads bent over yarn or fabric, embroidering a denim jacket or crocheting a square. Rahul Jhadav, a 36-year-old content publisher who brought together this community says he always carries extra yarn, for people who spot them, and want to come and learn.

We watched in delight when Olympian Tom Daley furiously knitted from the stands during the Paris Olympic games, and later, the joy with which American rugby player Ilona Maher received a crocheted medal pouch from him this year. A much-shared reel by @crochet_wizard on Instagram, shows him studiously crocheting, with the caption — “Millennials skipping past their ‘mid life crisis’ phase and going straight to granny hobbies”.

Today, pubs in India offer their spaces for crochet, knitting and art workshops, and elsewhere in the world, movie theatres even have knitting and crochet nights, where they leave the lights on so that you can indulge in your favourite hobby while watching a film.

For the millennials and even the Gen Z desperate to get away from their screens and eagerly seeking creative outlets, there seems to be no better time to knit, crochet, tuft, or embroider than the present.

Rahul’s community, called Crafty, has been meeting up at Cubbon park for ten months now. “The idea was born out of wanting to have a picnic, while crocheting, knitting, embroidering, or even coming in to learn the basics. The park felt like a perfect backdrop for unwinding, and engaging with a community that is equally eager to indulge in these hobbies,” he says.

For many, the pandemic proved to be a starting point into the world of threads, yarn and stitches. Chandhini Syed, a Chennai-based dancer and psychology student, remembers stumbling upon YouTube videos of people making clay charms, and crocheting. “My love language is gift-giving, and I was enthused by the idea of making cute things for myself as well,” she laughs. While she taught herself to crochet and began taking orders for small gifts, she loves the small but steadily growing community that seeks her out to learn how to make scarves or even small, cute keepsakes. “Crochet makes me think, brainstorm, and even helps with my dance choreography,” she says.

With around 90,000 followers on Instagram who eagerly wait for videos of his crochet creations, Mumbai-based Kunal Jaikumar Chourasia recalls learning from his grandmother when he was 10-years-old. “I however got back into the hobby during the lockdown, and began to post about my art online. What started off as an activity I looked forward to as a break from my hectic job is now something I have delved into full-time,” he says. Kunal sells his creations, and conducts classes and workshops for hobbyists, a majority of whom he says are between the ages of 22 to 30 years.

“They all want to explore art, want to do something in their free time, and give cute gifts to their friends,” he says.. Kunal’s videos showcase a range — he’s either crocheting characters from Super Mario, a bouquet of sunflowers and tulips, or is making handy cases for earphones, bags, and bucket hats.

In perhaps the most direct impact, the surge in interest in these hobbies is best seen at the source of it all – art stores. In Chennai, Amritha Venketakrishnan, proprietrix, Hindustan Trading Company says they have increased their offerings quite a bit and if the trend continues, will be sourcing a lot more supplies as well. At this store, one can take their pick from balls of fluffy multi-coloured yarn, needles for crochet, and more among other art supplies.

“There’s a sense of pride that comes with making something completely by hand. We see a lot of young people taking to these hobbies now, and enjoying the calming, and sometimes repetitive patterns involved,” she says.

DIY Kits and workshops

If not physical classes or workshops, there are YouTube videos, Instagram tutorials and other avenues one can get started with. Gurgaon-based startup The Original Knit has DIY kits for crochet, knitting, embroidery and string art for beginners. While they began by selling handmade crochet and knitted apparel, Kanchan Vaidya, the founder recalls eager customers that included expectant mothers reaching out to ask them if they would conduct workshops. The Original Knit has sold over 30,000 DIY kits so far, and Kanchan says they regularly conduct workshops, at organisations such as LinkedIn and Google, where employees are choosing to learn and delve into crochet as a hobby.

“The DIY kits come with access to pre-recorded videos, chat, and email support. For beginners, a DIY kit is a great way to start. People pick up crochet or knitting wanting to relax, and feel a sense of accomplishment when they see what they finally make. This is a hobby, as well as a skill for life,” she says. While her DIY crochet kits can help a beginner make a range of plushies and even beanie hats, the knitting kits are perfect for beginners looking to make small scarves or even headbands.

It has been eight months since The Clumsy Studio in Mumbai opened, and 25-year-old Anushka Agarwal, the founder says there is a steady stream of people making a beeline for the tufting studio. “People are always looking to find something new to do apart from going out to eat and staying glued to their phones. The idea that you can make and take something back with you after a session at our tufting studio also adds to the excitement,” she says. A lawyer, Anushka says she began tufting a year-and-a-half ago in her bedroom after building a frame and buying a tufting gun. “I delved into this as a therapeutic getaway. It wasn’t long before I began toying with the idea of setting up a tufting studio,” she says.

Visitors who walk into The Clumsy Studio are beginners, and get to try their hand at tufting. At the end of their three hour session, they walk out with a brightly coloured rug they have made. “My target audience was anyone above the age of 14 years. I have however had such a diverse mix of people come in – from college students, to mothers and daughters wanting a fun activity on a day out, and have even hosted birthdays and bachelorette parties centred around tufting as a fun, group activity,” she says.

Mindfulness, creativity, and more

Given the abundance of reels, online tutorials, and budding communities, what is it that has resonated with these unlikely generations? “Housewives, school students, psychiatrists, software engineers and a host of other people have turned to crochet and amigurumi, a Japanese craft form where one uses crochet to make 3D figures, for a break from the digital grind. Instead of endless scrolling, they chose to spend their time crafting something unique with their own hands,” says Anjali Dulwani, who goes by @missloombastic on Instagram.

Seated amidst her amigurumi creations at her Vadodara-based studio, she has taught over 250 people in the last five years, and says there is a steadily growing community of young people across the world finding something special in amigurumi.

With an increasing spotlight on the enrichment that art and craft bring about, and the creative outlets that these hobbies offer, Anjali sums up this surge in interest, and the positive impact taking to yarn has had.

“This is a sign that the millennials and the Gen Z value community and creativity, and these hobbies are a form of mindfulness that is much needed for our fast-paced world.”

