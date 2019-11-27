Plan an organic wedding

Wedding. The very word brings in thoughts of joy and grandeur. A lot of thought goes into looking into every detail — invitation cards, food, décor and so on.

To cater to these needs there are umpteen wedding planners who take on the onus of designing and planning your wedding. One such organisation is the Aira Wedding Planners.

Founder Sarang Naroth started off by planning his friend’s wedding in Kerala and till date has planned and designed over 300 weddings in the last nine years. “It began as a commercial project. Nothing unusual, but we helped people’s dream wedding become a reality,” says Sarang’s wife, Archana.

The amount of waste generated after each wedding, was a cause of concern. “That is when we decided to plan eco-friendly weddings and came up with innovative ideas to achieve a zero-waste wedding,” adds Archana.

The couple noticed the large amount of flowers that went waste. “We started collaborating with small start-ups who made candles, soaps, perfumes, essential oils and agarbattis. They used recycled the wedding flowers to make the above mentioned products."

Aira Wedding Planners do not do packaged wedding. “We customise as per the client’s need and budget.” The first thing the team focuses on is to talk to the client about a zero waste, green wedding.

“I won’t say that we have achieved a 100% success as some are open to new ideas and some are not. And no matter how much we try to avoid plastic it does creep into the venue in some small way.”

Archana concludes saying they do not believe in grandeur but on a wedding that can sustain harmony between man and nature.