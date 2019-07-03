A mentor for innovators

A house in Vayupuri, Secunderabad, doubles up as the Palle Srujana (rural innovations) office. The front yard displays some of creations by rural innovators — a mobile charging unit powered by a small solar panel, an indigenous water filter and cooler, a metallic stepper to climb coconut trees with ease, and a weeding machine powered by an old scooter engine.

Palle Srujana has been supporting rural innovators since November 2005, helping some of them get patents, apply for national-level innovation awards and take part in exhibitions… all of which boost the commercial viability of their creations. Padma Shri awardee Chintakindi Mallesham is among the many innovators that Palla Srujana identified and helped.

The backbone of Palle Srujana is its founder-president, retired brigadier P Ganesham. “I have learnt much more in the last 10 years than in the first 60 years of my life,” he says. He retired from the Indian Army in October 2005 and founded Palle Srujana a month later. The idea, had been brewing for a while during his service.

In the Army, he had observed the ingenuity with which jawans tackled on-ground issues, even in inhospitable regions. “They are among the best grassroot-level innovators. They adapt themselves to any situation, in both combat and non-combat situations; for instance, building makeshift bridges to rescue people and ensure food supply to an area affected by a natural disaster. It made me think that there are bound to be so many rural innovators we don’t know about,” he says.

At that time, during a session with the National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF-India), Ganesham was surprised to find no innovator from the then undivided Andhra Pradesh listed with NIF. He felt the strong urge to do something about it.

Kadivendi Mahipal Chary from Warangal district designed a hand-operated cultivator than can also be used for irrigation. The diesel-operated device can cultivate two hectares in a day.

Nannam Thirupathi Rao of Prakasam district devised a metal-framed stepper than can be fixed on coconut trees or electric poles to facilitate easy climbing, for both men and women.

A manually-operated multi-purpose drum seeder designed by Damarasingi Babu Rao of Vizianagaram district eases the labour-intensive task of seeding for small farmers. The machine furrows, seeds and covers, within a short time. Compared to the traditional seeding method that can cost ₹4000 per acre, the use of seeding machine claims to bring down the cost to ₹400 per acre.

He founded Palle Srujana with the intention of being a connecting link between rural innovators and the different stakeholders. “My pension was enough for my sustenance. I started this organisation purely for voluntary work,” he says. Today, the firm has several volunteers, including a few IIIT-Hyderabad alumni.

Initially, innovators were identified by word of mouth and then, Palle Srujana began conducting the Shodha Yatra, travelling to different villages. Every three months, a team travels to a rural sector in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, puts forth an audio visual presentation featuring a few innovations, and asks the gathering if they have anything unique to share. “The initial response is predictable. They usually tell us that people in their village don’t do anything creative and just idle away. By the time we wrap up the event, someone or the other will hesitantly approach us, wondering if their idea will be laughed at,” says Ganesham. Thus, the team would meet innovators and assess their prototypes.

Palle Srujana looks for utilitarian devices that can help solve day-to-day issues, for agriculture and non-agriculture sectors. One of the first innovations pitched to them was an iron box fuelled by gas, as opposed to coal. “We look at prototypes, see if they can be improvised, and try to help,” says Ganesham.

A phone charging console powered by solar energy

The website (pallesrujana.org) lists details of innovators, their projects, and financial assistance required. Ganesham discloses that people have been generous, “Some of them offer loans with or without interest, others offer grants. People are warm and encouraging. In 14 years, we’ve been able to generate four crore financial assistance for innovators. The world isn’t a bad place after all.”

Palle Srujana now has 200 innovations in different stages of development, 26 products ready for sale, 24 patents, 13 innovators who’ve bagged President awards, and two Padma Shri awardees.

Every two months, the organisation publishes the Palle Srujana magazine in Telugu, detailing the work of four innovators. “In the initial years, the magazine was published once in three months and as we found more innovators, we stepped it up to once in two months. Sixty seven issues have been published so far,” says Ganesham.

The organisation encourages innovators to participate in state-level and national-level exhibitions. Ganesham has observed how students respond to these innovators: “They are often amazed that these rural innovators, some of them with minimum or no education, have applied principles of physics and mathematics. These innovators are purely driven by the need to solve a nagging issue in their daily lives,” he sums up.