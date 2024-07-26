Mazhotsavam, a festival to celebrate the monsoon and understand it

How well do you know the rain? Or the river? A two-day rain festival to be held on the banks of the Bharathapuzha celebrates the rain and the river and hopes to revive the traditional, cultural and environmental practices surrounding the monsoon. Filled with music, laughter and meaningful conversation, Mazhotsavam, aims at familiarising people with rain.

Mazhotsavam is being organised by Vima, the media department of Vayali Folklore, a group of people working towards preserving heritage, folklore and cultural practices in Kerala. “In addition to appreciating the romance of the rain through poetry and music, the idea of the festival is also to help people explore the monsoon from the perspective of climate change. Our lives, especially in Kerala, are inextricably linked to the monsoon — how its changing patterns have affected our agricultural, environmental and social calendar. We hope that rain gatherings such as these send out a message to people to question what is happening to our monsoon, and take corrective measures,” says Vinod Nambiar, executive director of Vayali Folklore.

It will open with a two-day camp for children, Marikoottam, which includes walks in the rain, singing sessions, pottery, play time and painting, all designed to help children understand the rain and the river. “The activities would spark the curiosity of the children and help them discover links between our lives and the environment,” says Vinod. A children’s theatre session, facilitated by noted theatre director and actor Azeez Peringode, will also be a part of Marikoottam.

Vima has been organising Mazhotsavam for the past seven years, with an aim to discuss and celebrate the rain and how it impacts the Bharathapuzha region — its environmental, social and cultural relevance. The theme of the festival this year is Music and the Rain. This year, Vayali Folklore is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The inaugural day of the festival will include Chadulam, a kalaripayattu workshop by Shyju Gurukkal, followed by a ghazal concert by Nisa Azeezi, winner of this year’s Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award. Nisa concert would feature ragas/songs connected to the rain.

The events on the second day include cultural programmes, discussions and talks on topics related to the rain. It would have specific sessions on traditional songs, stories and experiences related to rain. Members of communities who have been traditionally singing these songs will be part of the event, along with younger groups singing nadan pattu.

“We are thinking of expanding the monsoon festival across India, starting from Kerala all the way up to the north east,” says Vinod. Vayali’s Mazhotsavam is also planning to collaborate with Monsoon Beauty-2024, an annual community science programme organised by India’s Nature to support citizen scientists and natural historians, especially those from underprivileged rural communities. It is a nationwide initiative that includes guided nature walks, online educational talks, biodiversity documentation.

Mazhotsavam will be held on August 10 and 11 at the Vidyasagar Gurukulam School, Kondayur, Desamangakam in Thrissur. For information, call 9920609022.

