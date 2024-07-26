GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mazhotsavam, a festival to celebrate the monsoon and understand it

Vayali Folklore’s Mazhotsavam offers a space to understand, enjoy and discuss the rain and its environmental and socio-cultural impact

Published - July 26, 2024 12:41 pm IST

Anasuya Menon
Children at the Bharathapuzha, as part of a previous edition of Mazhotsavam

Children at the Bharathapuzha, as part of a previous edition of Mazhotsavam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

How well do you know the rain? Or the river? A two-day rain festival to be held on the banks of the Bharathapuzha celebrates the rain and the river and hopes to revive the traditional, cultural and environmental practices surrounding the monsoon. Filled with music, laughter and meaningful conversation, Mazhotsavam, aims at familiarising people with rain.

Mazhotsavam is being organised by Vima, the media department of Vayali Folklore, a group of people working towards preserving heritage, folklore and cultural practices in Kerala. “In addition to appreciating the romance of the rain through poetry and music, the idea of the festival is also to help people explore the monsoon from the perspective of climate change. Our lives, especially in Kerala, are inextricably linked to the monsoon — how its changing patterns have affected our agricultural, environmental and social calendar. We hope that rain gatherings such as these send out a message to people to question what is happening to our monsoon, and take corrective measures,” says Vinod Nambiar, executive director of Vayali Folklore.  

Clay models made by the children who attended the camp at a previous Mazhotsavam

Clay models made by the children who attended the camp at a previous Mazhotsavam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It will open with a two-day camp for children, Marikoottam, which includes walks in the rain, singing sessions, pottery, play time and painting, all designed to help children understand the rain and the river. “The activities would spark the curiosity of the children and help them discover links between our lives and the environment,” says Vinod. A children’s theatre session, facilitated by noted theatre director and actor Azeez Peringode, will also be a part of Marikoottam.

Vima has been organising Mazhotsavam for the past seven years, with an aim to discuss and celebrate the rain and how it impacts the Bharathapuzha region — its environmental, social and cultural relevance. The theme of the festival this year is Music and the Rain. This year, Vayali Folklore is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The inaugural day of the festival will include Chadulam, a kalaripayattu workshop by Shyju Gurukkal, followed by a ghazal concert by Nisa Azeezi, winner of this year’s Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award. Nisa concert would feature ragas/songs connected to the rain.

A session in progress at a previous Mazhotsavam

A session in progress at a previous Mazhotsavam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The events on the second day include cultural programmes, discussions and talks on topics related to the rain. It would have specific sessions on traditional songs, stories and experiences related to rain. Members of communities who have been traditionally singing these songs will be part of the event, along with younger groups singing nadan pattu.

“We are thinking of expanding the monsoon festival across India, starting from Kerala all the way up to the north east,” says Vinod. Vayali’s Mazhotsavam is also planning to collaborate with Monsoon Beauty-2024, an annual community science programme organised by India’s Nature to support citizen scientists and natural historians, especially those from underprivileged rural communities. It is a nationwide initiative that includes guided nature walks, online educational talks, biodiversity documentation.

Mazhotsavam will be held on August 10 and 11 at the Vidyasagar Gurukulam School, Kondayur, Desamangakam in Thrissur. For information, call 9920609022.  

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.