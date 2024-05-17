‘MasterChef Australia’ judge Andy Allen on his love for India and his relationship with food

Australian chef Andy Allen says his visit to India taught him one thing — that spice does not always kill the taste of the meat. “I tried a Goan prawn curry in Mumbai this time and it was a revelation. I could actually taste the prawn; it was absolutely delicious. That would be one of my takeaways from India this time,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MasterChef Australia (2012) winner and judge (Season 16), Andy was in Kochi for an event hosted by the Centre for Australia India Relations to showcase Australian food and beverages, as part of his larger India tour.

As a chef, Andy says his journey in food has been about learning. “After I was chosen as Australia’s best home cook (in 2012), I wanted to have a long career in food. And for that, one needs to be open to learn,” he says. “I was a total novice at the time; it was uncomfortable. But it excited me at the same time. I was learning so many new things,” he adds. Andy believes he won the title because he could handle the high stress environment. “I don’t think my cooking was great; but I could deal with the pressure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning to MasterChef Australia in 2020, as a judge alongside Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo was a rewarding experience. “It was an honour to be back in the kitchen, being able to guide the contestants and be there for them. The thing about MasterChef kitchen is that no day is the carbon copy of another. Every day, there is something new to learn,” says Andy.

The sudden death of fellow judge and close friend Jock in 2023 was a set back, but Andy hopes to carry his legacy into Season 16 along with the other judges Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli. “I want to be able to bring the energy, spirit and passion that Jock personified,” says Andy.

Ever since he won MasterChef as a contestant, he had wanted to visit India, he says. “It took me 11 years and I am finally here,” he says. This is his second visit; the first was in 2023, where he travelled to New Delhi and Mumbai. “I wanted to take in the experience of India, learn about its food cultures and enjoy it first hand; even the breads here are so diverse,” he says. With a huge fan following in India with people having followed his progress as a contestant to a judge, he says this achievement was never in his dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

He hails from a town where food was not “super important”, where takeaway Chinese was the popular option, but Andy started dabbling in the kitchen when he was about 17 years old. “I decided to cook food for my family and we always sat together to eat. I would sometimes have friends over, when I told them that I was cooking. I saw that food always brought people together. And taking a step back, I would enjoy those moments that brought us together.”

Andy draws inspiration from the diversity of Australian produce. “Food always revolves around the produce. And being a vast country not only in terms of geography and ecosystems, but the food grown and cultivated here, it offers a lot of freedom for chefs to play around with ingredients and techniques,” he says. With migrant settlers from around the world, the food scene is expansive in Australia, says Andy, who travels and explores Australian dishes and way of cooking on his cooking channel on YouTube. He also co-owns the restaurant Three Blue Ducks (with Mark Labrooy and Darren Robertson), across five locations in Australia.

The event that was held at Grand Hyatt highlighted Australian food and beverages available in India. From premium Australian wine to lamb meat, avocados, rock lobsters and Macadamia nuts, Andy served the dishes in his own style — an avocado salad and macadamia nut soil for appetiser, followed by truffle-scented roasted pumpkin soup and a main course that had butter-poached rock lobster and Australian mulwara lamb chops creamy polento among other dishes.

“Since the Australia-India ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement) has come into force, Indian consumers can enjoy high quality Australian produce including Australian wine, fresh avocados, lamb and chickpeas. ECTA has significantly reduced tariffs on a range of products making it easier and cheaper for consumers in India,” said Australian Consul General Silai Zaki.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.