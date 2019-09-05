Maruthi Kalari Sangham to demonstrate Kalaripayattu as part of Onam celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram

For Monica Kretzdorn, wielding a bamboo stick and coming down on her “ethiraali” with poise and mastery has become second nature. The German’s brush with the ancient martial art form happened in Munich under the tutelage of two German woman Kalaripayattu artistes teaching the vadakkan (northern) style.

Wanting to learn more about the martial art in its land of origin, she moved to the capital city in 2015 and has since been learning Kalaripayattu under her guru Ajith Kumar at Maruthi Marma Chikilsa and Kalari Sangham, Mudavanmugal. “Now, I’m adept at using several Kalaripayattu weapons, though my forte is stick and three knives,” says the 30-year-old.

Monica is among the martial artists of Maruthi Kalari Sangham putting up a Kalaripayattu performance on Thiruvonam (September 11) on Museum premises as part of week-long Onam celebrations organised by Kerala Tourism. “The Kalaripayattu performance by 20 of our students puts the women artistes at the forefront. The one-hour show will demonstrate their skills and hopefully inspire more girls to come forward to pursue the martial art form,” says Ajith, adding that the men will be “playing a supporting role.” The team comprises artistes as young as 10 and senior members in their fifties.

Monica Kretzdorn during a kalaripayattu performance | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The performance will showcase “an aesthetic blending” of vadakkan and thekkan (southern) styles, with a focus on chuvadu (steps) and vadivu (posture). “The students will demonstrate maypayattu (flexibility), valpayattu, vettukathipayattu and so on and use of weapons such as churika, urumi, marapidicha kuntham (sword and shield against spear), neduvadi etc.,” says Ajith, who will exhibit his skills with marapidicha kuntham and mazhu (axe).

Founded in 1957 by Ajith’s father, 89-year-old Thankappan Asan, Maruthi Kalari spearheaded the all-women Kalaripayattu initiative, Penpayattu, demonstrated in the city last year in collaboration with Kolkata-based Baguiati Nritya Mandir. “I learnt the thekkan style from my father and the vadakkan from Madhavamatom CVN Kalari at Pappanamcode,” says Ajith, adding that he aspires towards an amalgamation of the two in his tutorials to “standardise and popularise” the martial art form today.

Ajith says his kalaripayattu troupe is working on another project featuring 100 artistes in a 45-minute show called ‘Penn Karuth 2020’ with the theme of women empowerment by roping in current and former students.

Maruthi Kalari Sangham’s kalaripayattu performance will be held at Radio Park at the Museum premises on September 11 from 7 pm