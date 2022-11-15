November 15, 2022 03:21 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

Dr Manu Bora from Rajasthan is an orthopaedist who is also a brand ambassador for Raymonds. The Gurgaon-based sports medicine specialist walks the ramp and does photo shoots with as much ease as he treats patients and trains athletes on sports injuries.

Manu always wanted to be a model but his priority was to be a doctor. He says, “While in school, I looked up to models like David Gandy and Milind Soman and would imagine myself on the ramp. While this was my desire, my goal was to become a doctor. I didn’t want to let go of either of my dreams. I knew that once I was established as a doctor, I would be able to fulfil my desire.” He was confident that he could make it to the ramp because of his height (6’2 feet) and lean build.

Having recently made waves on social media as a model-doctor, his message is that with a little extra effort, you can pursue your career as well as your passion. “All one needs is planning and not giving up on the dream.”

Recollecting his journey, Dr Manu says after his graduation, he wanted to do his postgraduation in orthopaedics. “For my PG I went to Paris and I signed up for an agency there. This was when I was slightly overweight due to unhealthy eating and a tight schedule as a student. Once I signed up with the agency, I gave myself time to become fit by following a strict diet and workout routine. Being keen on modelling, I did a few shows to gain experience and confidence. Thankfully, ramp models don’t need to flaunt their abs.”

Dr Manu’s aim was to do a specialisation course on the shoulder. “My goal was to do the course where I could also pursue my modelling career. So, I went to Milan. There I got to do a lot of shows and eventually landed a contract with the Paris fashion week.”

After returning to India, he was active on the ramp scene. He slowed down four years ago. He still does modelling assignments for couture week and for designers such as Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi, Shantanu Nikhil, Varun Bahl, Narendra Kumar, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna and more.

Medicine takes up a lot more of his time now. “I still love doing shows but I have cut down because I need to attend to patients as well my speciality hospital. With a bigger medical team in place, I would be able to walk the ramp.”

As a doctor and a model, his parting advice: Staying fit should be the focus rather than following a fad in looks.