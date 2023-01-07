ADVERTISEMENT

Mark your dates: Malayalam and Tamil 2023 calendars to shop

January 07, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

Two regional 2023 calendars for the language enthusiasts 

Nidhi Adlakha

Muthassi’s calendar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Illustrated Malayalam calendar @ Muthassi, Kerala

Even though we follow the Gregorian calendar globally, the Malayalee community has its own months and stars that define each festival such as Vishu and Onam. And to bring these in the limelight is online Malayalam school Muthassi’s 2023 child-friendly illustrated study calendar. “Designed in Malayalam and English, it is an initiative to gently teach Malayalam months, days of the week and the stars to our children,” says Deepa Manoharan, who kickstarted the venture with sister Darsana Pradeep in 2020. “Vishu is celebrated on the first day of Meda masam (Medam month) and the date changes each year, and Onam is celebrated in Chinga masam (Chingam month) which could fall in August or September. So, without learning our months in order, or how they are distributed, a child cannot know when a festival or even their birthday is,” explains Darsana. ₹499 on muthassi.in

The calendar by The Art Brew | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

SOL @ The Art Brew, Chennai

At Chennai-based branding company The Art Brew, their annual calendar begins with a couplet from the Tirukkural. SOL, their New Year kit draws inspiration from the “power of words that make up the world”, says co-founder Avanti Natarajan. The kit, she says, “is a humble homage to the Tamil language and its rich history. Each month focusses on a specific Tamil word and revolves around a thought that the viewer can hold on to.” ₹1,299 on theartbrew.co.

