Malabar River Festival 2023 set to host kayakers from various parts of India

July 22, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

The frothy white rapids of the Iruvazhinji river and Chali river in Kozhikode are getting ready to receive some of the best kayakers from around the world. Come monsoon and the small town of Kodencheri in Kozhikode district, home to these two rivers in Kerala, prepares for the annual Malabar River Fest, one of Asia’s largest whitewater kayaking competitions.

Into its ninth edition all set to begin next month, the event draws world champions, experienced kayakers, amateurs and water sport enthusiasts alike. Organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) along with the District Tourism Promotion Council with technical support from the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA), this year’s competition will have ten competitors from outside India; it would also be a showcase of local talents.

Over the past few weeks, the region around Kodencheri has been bustling. Over 50 kayakers from states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other countries have been staying in and around, practising in the waters in order to get used to the ways of the rapids. The event has an open category for men and women, whose paddling skills should be Class 3 and above. The intermediate category is for amateur boaters with a paddling skill of Class 2. Based on their power, the rapids are categorised into classes one to six.

Twenty-six-year-old Akshay Ashok, from Kozhikode, who will be contesting in the intermediate cateory (which includes slalom and boater cross events), is preparing for the festival. “One needs to undergo at least a five-day training before the event,” he says. This is his second time at the Malabar River Festival. “While it was more about the experience the first time, I am a bit more competitive this year,” he adds.

The competition also includes Kayak Cross Heats, Kayak Cross Finals, and Downriver Finals. The first National Extreme Canoe Slalom (Kayak Cross Championship), will be held, from which kayakers will be selected for Asian championships, the Asian Games, which would be the qualifier for the Olympics.

“The event has helped put Kerala on the map of adventure water sports in India,” says Binu Kuriakose, chief executive officer of KATPS. “The event is popular among kayakers and it shows that Kerala rivers, with their cataracts and steep sections are ideal for adventure sports such as this,” he adds. It has also contributed greatly towards the region’s development, he adds. “Resorts, homestays and farm stays have come up, therefore giving a boost to local economy,” Binu adds.

“Last year, the Kerala team won bronze at the IKCA National Canoe Slalom Championship at Mahabaleshwar. All the paddlers root their success by starting out with whitewater kayaking here,” says Anoop KP, a paddle boarder and an ISA-certified SUP flatwater coach, who has been attending the festival for over five years now. Events such as this also encourage more people to consider taking up adventure water sports, he adds. Owing to the popularity of this event, training facilities have been set up in the region, Anoop adds.

Though kayaking events need trained participants, visitors have a host of pre-event activities they can take part in. This includes mud football, a triathlon (running, swimming and cycling competition), a monsoon walk for women, trekking, a kite festival, an off-road expedition and cross country race. A cycle rally from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad will reach the venue and the cyclists will interact with the kayakers. An exhibition will be held at the venue, which will have stalls put up by resorts and homestays from in and around the region, food court set up by women’s self-help collective, Kudumbashree, and cultural events by local groups. “The kayakers would take out a rally on August 3, to inform the people of the region about the event,” says Binu.

The main kayaking events are from August 4 to 6. The pre-events will start from July 28. For registrations, log on to keralaadventure.org.

(A sneak peak into the country’s biggest events and festivals before they happen. So, you want to travel more? Watch this space).