Make way for the bicycle brigade

June 03, 2022

On World Bicycle Day students in Ernakulam district will collaborate with the traffic police to promote this sustainable mode of travel

In Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, almost 80 % of the students cycle to school. “A culture of cycling exists in Kochi. What is required is to create a safe environment for them,” says Prakash P Gopinath, the bicycle mayor of Thiruvananthapuram who is coordinating the Cycle With Kochi project launched in October 2021.

To do that, there are plans to work with the local administration to curtail traffic between 9 am and 9.30 am when most schools open. “It should be a message for the public that the road is also for cyclists and that we care for our children,” says Prakash

On World Bicycle Day, June 3, Bicycle Brigades will be inaugurated at Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir in Elamakkara as they launch in Ernakulam District’s schools. These will comprise student and teacher co-coordinators, who will identify safe routes for students who cycle to school by liaising with local traffic police and Student Police Cadets. “The main aim of forming these cycling clubs in schools is to integrate the culture of using non-motorized transport, and a healthy and non-polluting way of life in students,” says Prakash.

The Bicycle Brigades will be established in schools of the 74 wards of Kochi Municipal Corporation and will be coordinated by 21 bicycle champions. Prakash explains that the 74 wards come under 21 circles and each circle will select a bicycle champion who is an enthusiast and promotes this sustainable mode of travel.

“When a group of students cycling together to their school are joined on the route by other students on their cycles, it is a bicycling train. We must ensure that the cyclists have a safe journey. This can be done by involving the traffic police. Senior students can be entrusted with the task of leading the convoy and of safety,” he says adding that cyclists must know and promote the fact that their choice of travel makes them part of climate change action. “The responsibility of bringing in this shift, of reverting to a non-motorized transport rests with us.”

New routes Cycle With Kochi’s first major programme, to train Kudumbashree women to cycle, started in January 2022. Since then it has trained 350 women in different ages groups. Another unique initiative is a survey of small cycle repair shops that exists in the city. There are 116 such shops and their locations will be incorporated in Google Maps. On May 18, 18 cycling clubs held a ‘Ride of Silence’ in honour of the cyclists who died in road accidents. The action brought them a promise of installation of cycling racks in 50 spots in the city by CSML. Two cycling routes that avoid bus routes, identified by Bicycle Champions. are to be incorporated in the existing road design at Fort Kochi and Mattancherry: One from Ro-Ro jetty to Veli Maidan in Fort Kochi and the other in Mattancherry.

Age and Gender No bar

Zeenath Shihab teaches 65-year-old Kusum Parikh to cycle

Kusum Parikh, 65, is learning to cycle, taught by Zeenath Shihab, a homemaker and one of the volunteers who teaches Kudumbashree women to ride. Zeenath has so far taught 81 women. “Fear”, she says is the biggest hindrance. “Most women are between the ages 45 to 60. Many are ASHA workers. The skill has empowered them, they now cycle to work, are independent and save money and time.” Kusum is thrilled to learn cycling, and has the support of her son and daughter, who have promised to buy her an e-scooter once she become proficient in cycling.

Sustainable mode

In 2017, the Integrated Sustainable Urban Transport Systems for Smart Cities (SMART-SUT) project was launched in Kochi, Coimbatore, and Bhubaneshwar. In February 2021, Kochi Mayor, Anil Kumar, declared 2021 as the ‘Year of Green Urban Mobility. Later, in October, the ‘Cycle With Kochi’ programme was launched to promote cycling as a preferred mode of commuting across all the 74 wards of Kochi.

A collaboration between Kochi Municipal Corporation (KMC), CSML(Cochin Smart City Mission Limited) and C- HED (Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development), the project is underway on eight grounds across the city, with a trainer allocated to each ground. GIZ, a German Agency for International Co-operation, is supporting the project by providing research and technology assistance.

In the city, on a bicycle

“Cyclosportive Kochi” - The cycling event will be conducted on June 5 2022 (Sunday) on “ World Environment Day“ to promote healthy living and cycling as a mode of green transport. A half-yearly event organised by Upgrade Cyclery in association with Regional Sports Centre Kochi aims to bring in the culture of cycling among riders and also a chance to meet all the cycling enthusiasts in the city.



Cochin Bikers Club: A 300 km ride will be held on June 12, from Kochi to Kadalaundi Bridge near Kozhikode, timed to finish in 20 hours. It is in commemoration of the first 300 km ride in France on June 11 1922. A 100 -odd riders are set to participate with a fair number of women riders. This will be the club’s 65th 200 km plus ride.

