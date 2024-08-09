GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madras Week | Chennai city turns 385

Published - August 09, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Team MetroPlus,Team Weekend

Life & Style
Chennai | A series of vibrant posters capture the city’s true essence
Sangita Rajan
The Governor of Madras Presidency, Lord Erskine, and Lady Marjorie Erskine arriving in State at the Madras Park Fair (near Central Station) on March 5, 1939. PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Life & Style
Made of Chennai | Celebrate 385 years of Madras through rare photos, cinema, music and food
Team MetroPlus
Students in front of the high school
Society
Madras Week | As Chennai’s Good Shepherd Convent turns 100 its alumni take a walk down memory lane
Deepa Alexander

