Made to tee

This bespoke T-shirt brand for men addresses a growing interest in V-necks and polos free of logos

This bespoke T-shirt brand for men addresses a growing interest in V-necks and polos free of logos

Personalised T-shirts usually mean adding in a photo, print or logo. Or getting it customised in a colour or fabric of your choice. But Chennai entrepreneur Gaurav Goenka takes it a step further. Hungover (@hungover.in on Instagram) introduces the made-to-measure feature to tees. Updated to suit pandemic requirements, the processes went online last year. “Our algorithm is designed to get the measurement of the client with four or five simple questions,” Goenka says.

A sample T-shirt with said measurements is then shipped with a custom-made measuring tape and card. “This is filled in with changes, if any, by the customer, photographed and Whatsapped to us,” Goenka continues, adding that in two weeks, clients get their bespoke T-shirt. “We studied 2400 patterns [body types] which we brought down to 85 to prepare the final algorithm,” he reveals. Men in their 30s to 70s make up the demographic. “Most Indian men tend to have a paunch because of which they go with T-shirts that are a size larger. As a result, the fit is lost,” he explains.

The round-neck, V-neck and collared (polo) tees, with full and half sleeves and with/without pockets, are available in six to 12 colours. And while the buzzwords today range from ultra-soft Pima or Egyptian cotton to the ‘organic’ tag, Goenka has opted to go with simple Indian cotton because “we use the best available in the country”. The family has been in the knitwear business for more than 40 years and export to European and West Asia-based brands. Plans are underway to add sweats and gym wear. And a women’s line, which will take time since “women are very choosy” according to Goenka.

Priced between ₹ 1500 and ₹ 2800