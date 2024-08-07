Made of Chennai | Celebrate 385 years of Madras through rare photos, cinema, music and food

Madras on wheels

On March 5, 1939, the then-Governor of Madras Presidency, Lord Erskine and his wife, Lady Marjorie Erskine made a dramatic entrance at the Madras Park Fair on horse-drawn carriages in the company of a mighty contingent. Lending a watchful eye from afar stood the looming clock tower of the Madras Central Railway Station visibly teeming with local commuters. This frame that toggles two kinds of motion, tangible and otherwise, is so characteristic of a time and reign that Lady Erskine’s ornate parasols and the faultless uniform worn by accompanying soldiers show no traces of Madras as we know it today. Yet it shows that movement — in the form of transport, commute and transit — remains central to the growth and evolution of the 385-year-old city.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an archival exhibit titled Nagarum Nam Nagaram: Our Changing and Moving City, The Hindu premises will hold many markers of the ever-changing landscape of the city through the lens of movement, transport and commute. With 150 photographs and over 200 digital images from The Hindu Archives that date between 1930s to 1980s, the display takes one through the waterways, tramways, rail tracks and roadways of the city.

Madras has had its many firsts. Not only was Tamil Nadu the first State to ban rickshaw-pulling by hand, Chennai was also where the first electric train of the South Indian Railway suburban service plied. Says curator Thirupurasundari Sevvel, “The [Hindu] Archive is a huge inspiration. The narrative is based on movement, but when we think of movement, we think of it being momentary. For the movement to materialise, we need people.” And so, the display also trains a light on the people that make this movement happen and this does not just mean commuters or passengers, but the many hands that contribute to the infrastructural development of the city. For instance, one of the photographs depict a group of women who station on the hinges of the Egmore Railway Station and sell packed lunches in huge baskets. Another shows workers at a brick kiln in a city where limestone kilns are popular fixtures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a lot of development happens, the city also changes in multiple ways. It moves the city. This is a way to acknowledge how those transport nodes are connected to the moving cityscape, and its people,” says Thirupurasundari.

This time around, viewers can take a piece of The Hindu Archive home in the form of postcards, which can be stamped and posted from outside the premises.

On view from August 9 to September 5 at The Hindu office, Central, Guindy, Vadapalani, Koyambedu and Airport metro stations, and Kathipara Urban Square.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai’s comic relief

Chennai is not just about geography, its buildings or anything else — it is a vibe,” says comedian-activist Rajmohan Arumugam. The city’s many facets, quirks, people, and most importantly, the vibe, will feature in a stand-up comedy show Chennai We Have A Problem…And It Is Hilarious curated by Rajmohan, featuring him and five other comics from the city for an evening of laughter at The Music Academy on August 23.

The sounds of Chepauk reverberating to a knock by MS Dhoni, Chennai’s noisy streets, and more will feature in ‘sound master’ Badava Gopi’s set as he chronicles the city’s many quirks. Praveen Kumar, the ‘family man’, will take on life in Chennai’s many apartments, Mervyn Rozz, the ‘wordplay wizard’ is all set to focus on the city’s favourite topic of discussion — the traffic, and Ramkumar, the ‘slang master‘ is will take on corporate culture. ‘Vikkals’ Vikram might be a ‘music master’ on social media, but he is set to delve into the city’s families and their everyday lives.

“Through my years in college, I saw how different college cultures were across the city. I will be talking about this, and how it has changed for the Gen Z now,” says Rajmohan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai We Have A Problem…And It Is Hilarious will be performed at The Music Academy from 6pm onwards on August 23.

City beats

While no major city in India can completely claim ownership over being the centre of musical genius, Chennai comes close to staking sizeable claim to this identity. This is after all, the land of Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman.

Though cinema and Carnatic music continue to be the mainstay, the city’s soundscape today brims with the beats of the parai, rap, EDM and mellifluous gaana. A two-day food and music festival aims to capture Chennai’s new rhythm. Performances by Haricharan and D Kumaran Collective; Motta Maadi Music and Maalavika Sundar, are part of the line up at Island Grounds. To accompany the music, 40 iconic food establishments from Chennai will bring their finest delicacies. The event promises to be slice of life, not just bun-butter-jam-wise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I firmly believe that for a format like Motta Maadi Music (MMM) to succeed, a city like Chennai is essential,” says Badhri Seshadri, frontman of MMM, an initiative that hosts among the city’s most engaging concerts. Today, he is an active proponent of the axiom vandharai vazha vaikkum Chennai. “I think that more people should live in this city,” he says.

Singer Haricharan passionately says that Chennai balances hustle and bustle with a steady stream of culture. To exist in the company of other musicians in this city is a delight, he says. “I travel a lot but I wait to come back to Chennai. The culture quotient of the capital is unmatched. We may speak ill of the weather but it is what makes the city it is,” he says. His set list will include some of the singer’s biggest hits, crowd favourites and an interesting mix of Carnatic fusion. It is the edge he wishes to bring to the event. Badhri on the other hand, promises two hours of ‘jolly’. “Come and dance with us,” he says.

The Hindu Food and Music Festival will be held on September 14 and 15 in Island Grounds at 4pm.

Moonlight cinema

With a myriad options for us to enjoy movies of yesteryear, looking back on our childhood favourites has become easier in this day and age. But if you want to re-watch them by the beaches of Chennai, join us at The Hindu’s Moonlight Cinema. Hoot along with your friends and family this Madras month.

The movies will be screened by the city’s beaches on weekends until August 31.

Chennai run

Instead of driving past heritage buildings, take a moment to run by them on September 8. Join the Made of Chennai Run in collaboration with Chennai Runners. Choose between a five or 10-kilometre run.

Photo contest

Capturing the unique essence of Chennai is an art. Each of us has a unique perspective. If your photographs can express your emotions for the city, participate in a photo contest in collaboration with the Madras Photo Bloggers starting today. Click and upload pictures following the theme Life in a day of Chennai, and win prizes.

Log on to madeofchennai.thehindu.com to register.

Heritage walks

Explore the city through seven unique heritage walks that will take you through the history of the city. Take a stroll through Egmore with the Photo Bloggers, explore Pondy Bazar and Chintadripet’s architecture at night. Sign up for a walk through the AVM Studios on August 11. Register on madeofchennai.thehindu.com.

Festival of Chennai is done in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation and Mark Metro. Knowledge and expert partners: Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai and Madras Photo Bloggers. Happiness partner: On The Streets of Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.