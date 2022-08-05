Luxury

Weekend events in Bengaluru

Dance explorations

Nrityanidhi will present its dance choreography  Asmi - I am - I Am The Divine. The dance has travelled to San Francisco, the Nanning Festival (China), Paris and India. the dance talks about finding oneself. The dance will feature Sufi music, accompanied with the sound of ghungroos, and choreography in Kathak. Donor passes are available on bookmyshow.

The event will be held on August 7 at 6 pm at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC).

***

Advertisement
Advertisement

Concert

Attend a concert titled Back in The Mood, which will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Presented by Kiara of Performing Arts, the evening will feature horal hits, tributes to stars such as Elvis Presley, Ed Sheeran and Adele to name a few. Directed by Wendy M Dickson and Tina Dickson Franco, the event will be held on August 5  and 6. Tickets on Paytm Insider and Lusitania.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Call 9538306291 for details.

***

For some music

Team MetroPlusAugust 05, 2022 07:46 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 07:46 IST

Indiranagar SOCIAL presents Jackfruit Dance party, featuring Twokid Wickid, Nik, Chan & Skye on August 5 at 7.30 pm. The genre presented will be House and Disco Music. Tickets for the concert are available on Insider.in

Gear up for the Gordon’s SOCIAL Sunday sundowner X Afterworx, which will be held at Koramangala Social on August 7, 4 pm onwards. There will be techno music, featuring Midnight Traffic, Chaz, Delika, Kala Namak.

Tickets for this is available on Insider.in

***

Raksha Bandhan special

Magnolia Bakery introduces a range of desserts for Raksha Bandhan. From a mini chocolate ganache cake, sea salt pecan loaf bar and brownie to a banana cake pudding and more, they will all be available between August 8 and 14.

***

Odissi dance

Madhulita Mohapatra will present an Odissi dance recital on August 8 at 6.15 pm. The venue will be the JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar. The dance recital is a part of the Kinkini Nrithyothsava — a national festival of classical dances, which will be on from August 7 to 11. The dance fest is open to all.

***

Taco treats

Head towards Sanchez, UB City for an evening of Taco and Tequila pairing on August 9, 7 pm onwards. There will be tacos, tequila, mezcal and Mexican cocktails to savour. The evening will feature brand ambassador of the World of Tequila Program in India, Dushyant Tanwar who will be joined by Harry Simon Peter and Chef Vikas Seth.

***

A lunch menu

Dig into this special menu at Hard Rock Cafe, which offers you dishes such as buffalo slider, classic club sandwich, mushroom and Swiss burger and more. The menu will be on till August 13, for lunch only and is priced at ₹ 399 and above.

***

Watch a play

The play Arundhati, written and directed by V Balakrishnan and presented by Theatre Nisha will be staged at Swastika School of Dance and Music, Jakkur. The play is a tribute to Girish Karnad and was shortlisted for the Sultan Padamsee Playwright Award- 2020. It is open to those aged 16 years and above. Tickets and details on bookmyshow

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Read more...