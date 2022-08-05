Weekend events in Bengaluru

August 05, 2022 07:46 IST

Indiranagar SOCIAL presents Jackfruit Dance party, featuring Twokid Wickid, Nik, Chan & Skye on August 5 at 7.30 pm. The genre presented will be House and Disco Music. Tickets for the concert are available on Insider.in

Gear up for the Gordon’s SOCIAL Sunday sundowner X Afterworx, which will be held at Koramangala Social on August 7, 4 pm onwards. There will be techno music, featuring Midnight Traffic, Chaz, Delika, Kala Namak.

Tickets for this is available on Insider.in

Raksha Bandhan special

Magnolia Bakery introduces a range of desserts for Raksha Bandhan. From a mini chocolate ganache cake, sea salt pecan loaf bar and brownie to a banana cake pudding and more, they will all be available between August 8 and 14.

Odissi dance

Madhulita Mohapatra will present an Odissi dance recital on August 8 at 6.15 pm. The venue will be the JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar. The dance recital is a part of the Kinkini Nrithyothsava — a national festival of classical dances, which will be on from August 7 to 11. The dance fest is open to all.

Taco treats

Head towards Sanchez, UB City for an evening of Taco and Tequila pairing on August 9, 7 pm onwards. There will be tacos, tequila, mezcal and Mexican cocktails to savour. The evening will feature brand ambassador of the World of Tequila Program in India, Dushyant Tanwar who will be joined by Harry Simon Peter and Chef Vikas Seth.

A lunch menu

Dig into this special menu at Hard Rock Cafe, which offers you dishes such as buffalo slider, classic club sandwich, mushroom and Swiss burger and more. The menu will be on till August 13, for lunch only and is priced at ₹ 399 and above.

Watch a play

The play Arundhati, written and directed by V Balakrishnan and presented by Theatre Nisha will be staged at Swastika School of Dance and Music, Jakkur. The play is a tribute to Girish Karnad and was shortlisted for the Sultan Padamsee Playwright Award- 2020. It is open to those aged 16 years and above. Tickets and details on bookmyshow