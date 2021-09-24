Watch | In conversation with Bulgari’s Mauro di Roberto

24 September 2021 23:30 IST

The brand’s jewellery director on their Indian push and design language

Bulgari recently unveiled its first India specific product offering. The 18k gold necklace is a mangalsutra with five discs, set with black onyx and pavé diamonds. With this, the Rome-based jewellery company is laying out its ambitious intentions for a market where traditional jewellery dominates.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu Weekend, jewellery director Mauro di Roberto, a 42-year veteran of Bulgari, explains why the brand is betting big on India, which has long been a source of important gemstones for the company.

