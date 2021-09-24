Luxury

Watch | In conversation with Bulgari’s Mauro di Roberto

Bulgari recently unveiled its first India specific product offering. The 18k gold necklace is a mangalsutra with five discs, set with black onyx and pavé diamonds. With this, the Rome-based jewellery company is laying out its ambitious intentions for a market where traditional jewellery dominates.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu Weekend, jewellery director Mauro di Roberto, a 42-year veteran of Bulgari, explains why the brand is betting big on India, which has long been a source of important gemstones for the company.

 


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Printable version | Sep 24, 2021 11:31:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/luxury/watch-in-conversation-withbulgaris-mauro-di-roberto/article36659736.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY