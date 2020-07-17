Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram fashion show

On Thursday evening, Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram handle was the place to be. Over 8,000 people logged in globally, grabbing front-row seats (is there any other nowadays, when the entry ticket is your phone?) at India’s first-ever, full-length digital fashion show.

As the heart emojis streamed non-stop — and comments praised an embroidered skirt here and a classic drape there — seven models walked on antique carpets dressed in kaftans, easy-to-wear jumpsuits, column dresses, sherwanis and kurtas. “I’ve showcased 80 pieces from the A/W’20 ‘Pieces of You’ collection, with a lot of vibrant colours. The outfits are completely ‘non-crush’ as they feature perma pleating in the [Greek] Fortuny Style. There is also an array of options for brides, who are the most active shoppers at the moment,” says the master couturier, adding that simpler prints and easier pieces will be put out in the coming days that are more suited to ‘pandemic-living’.

The 25-minute video was shot in Tahiliani’s atelier in Gurugram. “Keeping in mind the space needed to put on a fashion show, we picked the mood-board room and painted it completely to match the concrete walls,” he says. Miniature paintings went up and a selection of Indian, Mughal and Persian carpets from The Carpet Cellar cushioned the floor. “In a way, doing the show digitally was easier because the models had more time between looks,” says Tahiliani, explaining that they shot with three cameras. Social distancing wasn’t a problem either. “Since we have a lot of rooms around the courtyard, each model was given his/her own room. And the hair and make-up teams were provided with hazmat suits and face shields.”

What’s next? Never one to rest on his laurels, the designer is focussing on strengthening his omni channels and increasing his online presence.

Outfits from ₹50,000 onwards. Catch the show on @taruntahiliani’s IGTV.