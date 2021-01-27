Rewinding the clock with Capone, Churchill and the Mini Cooper

27 January 2021 16:15 IST

Chromes, Curves, Classics at Radisson BLU Temple Bay would feature classic cars and capture the zeitgeist of that period through music, movies, food and fashion

A lunch for the crème de la crème, a midday-soirée, a scattering of classic wheels, and the resultant mix is arguably “out of the gearbox”.

Chromes, Curves, Classics — on January 31 at Radisson BLU Temple Bay in Mamallapuram — follows a nuanced and ambitious script: a display of cars from the classic era, and a time travel to that period through four visceral routes: music, movies, food and fashion. Organised in association with Historical Cars Association of India (HCAI), it is an invitation-only event (from 11.30 am onwards) that can however be savoured vicariously via the hotel’s Instagram (@radissonbluresorttemplebay) and Facebook (RadissonBluTempleBay) pages, where it would be livestreamed.

Sasikumar U, vice president, GRT Hotels and Resorts, says a majority of the classic cars on display will have a whiff of stardust around them, as clips from Hollywood films featuring similar cars would play on a loop. “Selections include Two For the Road (MG TD); Danger: Diabolik (Jaguar E-Type); The Day Of The Jackal (Alfa Romeo); The Italian Job (Mini Cooper); and Diamonds Are Forever (Mustang),” adds Shubhangi N, general manager, sales and marketing, GRT Hotels and Resorts.

What constitutes the classic cars era is a nebulous zone, with more debate than consensus on most time-frames. Placing it loosely in the 1940s to ‘70s time-frame, with a cautious toe in the 1980s, should be a safe bet. Songs harking back to those decades — of course, that includes Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Rolling Stones — would rend the balmy beach air.

For the fashion part, “the hotel staff would be togged in dress reminiscent of icons associated with these cars, as also other worthies from that era,” says Sasikumar. So reportedly, the staff would play “Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Jane Fonda and Vivien Leigh”, among others.

Sasikumar hints at surprises parked in store, even letting one cease to be a surprise anymore: Al Capone of the Chicago Mob would doff his hat to the guests. Well, why not? It takes all sorts to make an era. Al Capone went the way of all flesh in 1947, but his Outfit continues to this day, even as a sub-cultural trope depicted in films. Invitees are urged to reflect the zeitgeist of the Fifties through their sartorial choices. However, if a guest dressed further or a wee bit nearer in time, they should still pass muster.

He underlines one ingredient of the buffet lunch — “dishes known to have captivated icons’ tastebuds”. Examples: the Soup Station features ‘JFK’s favourite seafood chowder’. Through its selection, Churchill Barbecue Station celebrates how Winston Churchill “relished meats cooked to perfection marinated with fine herbs”. The one taking its name after K Kamaraj features traditional dishes from the Virudhunagar region.

When Ranjit Pratap, president of HCAI, suggested a classic cars rally suitably fitted to a chassis of history tropes, the idea seemed “right up the lobby”. “We are right in a place that is steeped in history — Mamallapuram town, with thousands of years of recorded history. Our 64-year-old heritage lobby inaugurated by leader K Kamaraj is itself steeped in history,” says Sasikumar.

“A majority of these cars would be displayed at the heritage lobby without diminishing the place’s own charm; the lawns around the lobby make up another area; the place where Prince Charles planted a tree would be another space; a few cars would be on the Infinity Pool deck; a car associated with James Bond would be parked with the sea as the backdrop,” Sasikumar elaborates, adding that pandemic-related SOPs would be followed.

The cars from HCAI that make it to Chromes, Curves, Classics, not in any particular order, are: MG TD, Jaguar E-Type, Mini Cooper, Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, Triumph TR-3, Chevrolet Bel Air, Chrysler New Yorker, Jaguar Mark II, Jaguar Mark IV, Chevrolet Styleline, Volkswagen Camper, Volkswagen Beetle, Studebaker Champion Bullnose, Cadillac Series 62, Chevrolet Fleetmaster, Fiat Spider, Mustang Sports Back, Studebaker President, Alfa Romeo 1961, Chevrolet Impala, Fiat ‘Topolino’, Standard Herald, Standard Ten, Fiat Elegant and Morris 8 – E Series.

Storyboards are said to have been prepared for each car.