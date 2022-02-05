The scent of Feb

Choose from four new perfumes and a candle when a bouquet won’t cut it this month

Pepper high

Naso Profumi adds hints of pepper to the cedar and vetiver party, and has christened the unisex scent Pepper Infused in Wood. The artisanal fragrance brand says this new product also includes aphrodisiac and anti-depressant qualities. Natural attar of rose has been added to the mix, and the fragrance is available as a soy candle and concentrate oil. ₹5,500 for 50 ml on nasoprofumi.com.

A walk in the hills

While Bombay Perfumery’s soothing Pondicherry Yellow candle proved to be a pandemic favourite, the homegrown brand by Manan Gandhi collaborated with Pahadi Local earlier this year to create the limited-edition Devdar Spring. Identify cedar wood, moss and clary sage and top notes of orange and bergamot when you light this hand-poured soy wax candle. A good way to reminisce the hills from your work desk in the urban jungle. ₹1,800 on bombayperfumery.com

A spiritual sensuality

Tom Ford’s new perfume, Ébène Fumé, is rooted in the purifying essence of palo santo wood (burning it is said to remove negativity). Blending its smoky notes with the warmth of roses and leather, the American designer has succeeded in capturing what he set out to do — “a meditative feeling”. Approximately ₹20,000 on tomford.com

Enjoy the high

Smelling of marijuana may not seem like a good idea, unless it is a spritz of Comme des Garçons’ new scent, Ganja. The woody, herbaceous fragrance by Caroline Dumur packs a punch, with notes of black pepper, cumin, hemp, patchouli and guaiac wood. An added highlight: it comes packaged in a bottle created by Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo. Approximately ₹5,000 for 30 ml on comme-des-garcons-parfum.com

Next stop, Chembur

Byredo’s Mumbai Noise is a “tribute to the sensorial multitudes and multifaceted modernity of Mumbai”, as founder and perfumer Ben Gorham remembers it. With top notes of davana, and tonka beans and coffee at its heart, you’ll be left with the lingering base of labdanum, sandalwood and agarwood. Approximately ₹11,700 on byredo.com