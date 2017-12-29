Party prep rituals of the ‘it’ crowd

It’s that one night of the year when no one really wants to be alone. There’s much to do during and after, but what about the rituals before New Year’s Eve? While for some it’s that big meal with the family before heading out with friends, for others it’s a quick run to get the adrenaline pumping, or maybe even relaxing with a face mask and a green smoothie. We rounded up some party regulars to find out what their pre-party rituals are, and also scored some great recommendations for 2018.

Pernia Qureshi

“Before a big night, I make it a point to really hydrate myself, wind down with some nice music and put on my favourite face mask — and New Year’s Eve will be no different. I feel like there’s nothing a good face mask can’t fix! My favourite is the Tracie Martyn green mask that’s great for detoxing the skin. I also make sure to load up on some superfoods like papaya, guavas, avocados, spinach, and makhanas, which I love, to see me through the night. I’m a slow drinker, I like to sip on my drinks and I’m not a cocktail person, so you’ll often find me nursing a good tequila on the rocks with lemon. Hangovers don’t happen too often, but when I know it’s going to be one of those nights when everybody is about to get hammered, no joke, I pop a PartySmart on the way to the party. What I look forward to the most is good conversations with my friends and, of course, clicking lots of cute pictures! That’s my idea of having a good time at a party, and that’s on the cards for New Year’s Eve!”

Fashion entrepreneur and style icon Pernia Qureshi, of popular ecommerce site perniaspopupshop.com, is also a designer with her own label. Qureshi believes the highlight of 2017 was the opening of her team’s first offline pop-up stores, in Delhi and Mumbai, and also the launch of their phone app. She’s also excited about “big and exciting plans” in store for 2018.

Wendell Rodricks

“I don’t party on New Year’s Eve, a small dinner for 10 is my civilised way of doing it. There’s no point going out and getting stuck in traffic. In Goa especially, traffic is a nightmare. I stay home, do a grand five-course dinner for a few friends, have fireworks and sleep by 1 am. Eating and drinking moderately is my mantra. Moderation is key to every indulgence and I don’t try and keep up with anyone. For this New Year’s Eve dinner, we will be having lobster bisque with Panjim undo bread, warm lobster salad with persimmon, Scottish fresh salmon baked in salt crust served with butter lime sauce, mushroom souffle and a chocolate meringue cake. The lunch on NY will include roast chicken with butter and Goan poyee bread, among other dishes. I will wear a Wendell Nehru jacket with Kavith Sainaani Mojri shoes embroidered in gold thread.

Wendell Rodricks, the Goa-based fashion designer, is known for his work at the Lakme India Fashion Week, the revival of the Goan Kunbi Sari and his books: Moda Goa – History and Style and The Green Room ( a memoir). He is presently working on the Moda Goa Museum that will open in December 2018. (Photo: Francois Matthys)

Pooja Dhingra

“Before getting ready for a party, I usually go for a run, shower and then listen to my favourite music. This includes artistes like Carla Bruni, Manu Chao, Cake, Jason Derulo and Chet Faker (although I don’t listen to much electronic music, the last one is an exception).Whether it’s before the party, during or after, my mantra is to be hydrated at all times! I also make sure I’ve eaten something. And for the heavy partying days, comfy shoes — preferably kitten heels from Tresmode — are a must. If all else fails and I’m stuck with a hangover the next day, I cure it with sleep, coconut water and bananas.”

Pooja Dhingra is the pastry chef and businesswoman behind the Mumbai-based Le 15 Patisserie chain. Earlier this year, she revisited Paris to retrace her steps to her alma mater, Le Cordon Bleu. She looks forward to expanding her macron and dessert café chain to other cities in India in 2018.

Ash Roy

“I don’t have a pre-party ritual as such, but I have such amazing friends at every city I play in that we start by catching up over a few beers. Over the past few years, I have been spending my NYE in Goa with my family and close friends. We rent a huge house and just hang and chill. You need to pace it out and keep drinking water at intervals. If you keep drinking alcohol and don’t take water breaks then you are sure to get smashed. I rest well before heading out and try and avoid shots. Of late, I match every alcoholic drink I have with a glass of water. But if even that fails, there’s fresh lime soda the morning after, followed by a hearty meal of mutton rogan josh with roomali roti!”

One of India’s top DJs, Ash Roy was one of the pioneers of minimal techno, electronic music. He’s looking forward to playing at the fifth edition of Vh1 Supersonic 2018 at Pune in February and the Lost Theory Festival in Spain in the summer.

Thukral & Tagra

“A baby in the house means we’ve really had to cut back on the parties. On New Year’s eve, were planning to get together with family in our home in Gurgaon, turn off the television, and spend some quality time chatting and recapping over some of our favourite home-cooked food, including hot mooli parathas and gajjar ka halwa. Since Sumir (Tagra) stays next door, we will have a bonfire later in the night, with him opening a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Honey. And since we dress every day like we are going out for a party (most of their bright colourful clothes are made by the duo), on December 31, we plan to relax in some casual wear.”

Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra, of artist duo Thukral & Tagra, recently showcased their work — including a new series of furniture pieces using stacked table tennis tops — at the newly-opened Sculpture Park in Jaipur. Currently, they are busy planning solo shows at Kunstverein Ludwigsburg and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in 2018.

Aishwarya Nair Mathew

“Every NYE, I make a checklist of what I have achieved so far before I sit down to a leisurely meal with the family. This year we will be at Alibaug, dining on all the Malayali favourites. I may have given up meat recently, but there will be the roast duck my father loves, and kallumakkaya fry (Kerala mussels) for my sister. These two are on a plane most of the time, and their presence at home during the holidays is to be cherished. I always save some of my special Burgundy for the end of the year; this year it is Gevrey-Chambertin Domaine Rousseau (an outstanding red wine from the Côte de Nuits). There is much excitement over my dress. It is a ritual to have a new outfit for the occasion and this time it is a Monse in Valentino red.”

Aishwarya Nair Mathew, a third-generation hotelier at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, launched raw vegan desserts with her AMAI brand, earlier this year, explored spirituality as a Reiki practitioner and says her most memorable experience in 2017 was visiting the mountain gorillas of Rwanda during her sister Amruda’s birthday. She is busy designing a lifestyle brand for 2018.

Priya Paul

“I am always in Goa on New Year’s Eve, where I particularly love watching the last sunset of the year, contemplating the year that went by. Then it’s off to dinner with friends and family… and some fun parties too.”

Hotelier Priya Paul, a constant on India’s ‘power lists’, recently celebrated 50 years of The Park Hotels. Next year will see new hotels in Mumbai and Goa, and a heritage property in Karaikudi.