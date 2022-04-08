Omega Seamaster, going 20,000 feet below

April 08, 2022 19:56 IST

The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep is the serious dive watch we have been waiting for

Omega has been crafting watches for the deep blue sea since the early 1930s. Almost a century later, they are still intrigued by its expanse and secrets and are on a mission to explore them all.

The latest rendition of the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep is actually made in grade 5 titanium, but this isn’t just any titanium; it’s the one used to make actual submarines! Yes, this is not a drill.

The heavy duty model comes in a neat 45.5mm dial with a water resistance of a whopping 6,000 m, with the domed sapphire crystal encasing the dial for maximising visibility. With a solid 60-hour power reserve that gives owners plenty of time on land to plan their expedition, think of this piece as the pathfinder down under.

Available in a NATO strap (made from polyamide and 100% recycled fishing nets) and two other editions that are crafted in the house’s special O-MegaSteel, this timepiece has been tested in scenarios like the Mariana Trench itself (field-tested 10,928 m), ensuring its accuracy powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8912.

The watch is a strong contender when it comes to its other contemporaries in the market, including Rolex, Panerai, and Breitling, to name a few. The sheer water resistance of this piece makes a compelling argument for its case, though one may ask: how many people really dive with their watches? That’s a story for another day.

The watch embodies the best of Seamaster’s classic style with a tidal upgrade when it comes to technology. The Liquidmetal brushed bezel poses as a diving scale and allows the wearer to read their progress seamlessly.

The titanium version boasts a black ceramised titanium dial with cyan numerals and a blued gradient on the central seconds hand. The O-MegaSteel includes a white or gradient-effect dial (transitioning from grey-to-black or blue-to-black), and a glossy finish with 18K white gold hands and indexes. Turning the watch over reveals a grade 5 titanium caseback, featuring a black laser-engraved Sonar emblem, with the iconic Omega seahorse at its centre and with the words “Divers’ watch 6000m for saturation diving” emblazoned below.

All in all, a watch designed for enthusiasts and true sea-masters.

The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Titanium is approximately ₹10,56,000 and O-MegaSteel is approximately ₹9,91,100