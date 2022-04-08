Omega Seamaster, going 20,000 feet below

Omega has been crafting watches for the deep blue sea since the early 1930s. Almost a century later, they are still intrigued by its expanse and secrets and are on a mission to explore them all.
The latest rendition of the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep is actually made in grade 5 titanium, but this isn’t just any titanium; it’s the one used to make actual submarines! Yes, this is not a drill.
The heavy duty model comes in a neat 45.5mm dial with a water resistance of a whopping 6,000 m, with the domed sapphire crystal encasing the dial for maximising visibility. With a solid 60-hour power reserve that gives owners plenty of time on land to plan their expedition, think of this piece as the pathfinder down under.
Available in a NATO strap (made from polyamide and 100% recycled fishing nets) and two other editions that are crafted in the house’s special O-MegaSteel, this timepiece has been tested in scenarios like the Mariana Trench itself (field-tested 10,928 m), ensuring its accuracy powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8912.
The watch is a strong contender when it comes to its other contemporaries in the market, including Rolex, Panerai, and Breitling, to name a few. The sheer water resistance of this piece makes a compelling argument for its case, though one may ask: how many people really dive with their watches? That’s a story for another day.
The watch embodies the best of Seamaster’s classic style with a tidal upgrade when it comes to technology. The Liquidmetal brushed bezel poses as a diving scale and allows the wearer to read their progress seamlessly.
The titanium version boasts a black ceramised titanium dial with cyan numerals and a blued gradient on the central seconds hand. The O-MegaSteel includes a white or gradient-effect dial (transitioning from grey-to-black or blue-to-black), and a glossy finish with 18K white gold hands and indexes. Turning the watch over reveals a grade 5 titanium caseback, featuring a black laser-engraved Sonar emblem, with the iconic Omega seahorse at its centre and with the words “Divers’ watch 6000m for saturation diving” emblazoned below.
All in all, a watch designed for enthusiasts and true sea-masters.
The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Titanium is approximately ₹10,56,000 and O-MegaSteel is approximately ₹9,91,100