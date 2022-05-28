Music, books and food in Bengaluru this weekend

Bhajans and more

Ranga Shankara presents Bhajan Sandhya by Sharada Gurukula on May 28 at 5.30 pm. It is a part of RS Connect, where Vishwanath HV of the Sharada Gurukula will present Bhajan Sandhya, an eclectic performance of Hindi, Bangla and Kannada bhajans of the Ramakrishna Math Heritage.

The evening will feature compositions of Meerabai, traditional, slow tempo Bangla songs on Mother Shyama/Durga, Hindustani-based Kannada bhajans and a few compositions by Rabindranath Tagore. Entry is free.

As part of the RS Connect, Ranga Shankara in collaboration with Heritage Beku, will organise a session on restoration of vintage cars. TR Raghunandan, a car enthusiast who has spent decades restoring and re-modelling a 1948 Chevrolet Fleetmaster, which used to belong to Svetoslav Roerich and Devika Rani, among many others, will share about one of his restorations, and reflect on the thrills and spills of restoration and how it bonds people across the world. The session will be held on May 29 at Ranga Shankara between 5.30 and 6.30 pm. Call 26493982 for details. The event is open to all.

Evening of music

Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar, presents Orion Weekend Musical Jams 2022, which will feature Bollywood band Tarang. They will perform on May 28 at 6 pm. The event is open to all.

DJ Epilon live

Music producer, DJ and RJ, Darin Epsilon will perform at Sanchez, UB CIty on May 28, 9 pm onwards. The Chicago-based musician is a pioneer of melodic techno music and is known for his electronic dance music, with releases on several respected labels in the industry including Perspectives Digital and Sudbeat to name a few.

A book expo

Booksbyweight, which is on at Safina Plaza, concludes on May 29. The expo will be open from 10 am to 8 pm and offers a new selection of pre-owned books and is priced at ₹ 100 for a kilo for fiction. There are also children’s books, non-fiction and more.

A party for puppies

There will be a ‘Bengaluru Pupper Party 2.0’ on May 29 at BLR Brewing Co., Kanakapura Road. It features a “pawsome” Sunday brunch for pets and also includes games and a dog food buffet. Entry fee is ₹ 399 and will be on from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Tickets on bit.ly/bpp29may

Sunday brunch

This Sunday brunch offers you foxy leafy bhel, baby bacon and onion kulcha, popiah je, amar kosha pork chops and more. Call Fox in the Field, Forum Shantiniketan, Whitefield for details.