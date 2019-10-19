Make a festive statement with kinetic jewellery

1/11

Ananya | Mogra Layer Drop Ear-Jacket: Round white diamonds, diamond baguettes, teardrop-shaped yellow aquamarine and grey mother of pearl make up this dynamic piece that was sported by actor Naomi Scott on the cover of ‘Elle India’ magazine a few months ago. Crafted in 18K yellow gold, the jacket is movable to create different ripples. At ₹4,32,800. Details: ananya.com

Victoria Walker | Sunflower Pendant: This pendant features 12 yellow gold petals, hand-crafted by the designer in her workshop at Cornwall, in the UK. As the stem is pushed up, the petals unfold to show the iconic dark centre of the sunflower. The accompanying leaf also has a diamond, representing a dewdrop, and comes on a 18 ct gold chain. Approximately ₹3.09 lakh. Details: vwjewellery.co.uk

Mizaroh by Zohara Moorthy | Plumeria Tumble Ring: This 22K gold-plated and enamel ring has a refined aesthetic that is both visually and technically pleasing. Each flower rotates gracefully from one end to another. The upcoming collection by the brand (which is a Waxform Partnership) will feature more such kinetic designs, with customisation options. At ₹12,500. Details: @zoharamoorthy on Instagram.

Cartier | Clash De Cartier Earrings: The Clash de Cartier collection, launched earlier this year, is aimed at breaking the conventional architecture of shapes — think angles with soft curves and rounded planes with flat surfaces. These 18K pink gold earrings are each set with 14 brilliant-cut diamonds, and the spike-like studs are held in place but free to move. Approximately ₹9.77 lakh. Details: cartier.com

De Beers | Horizon Ring: The Horizon line of rings, introduced in early 2019, has a minimalist design. The central band orbits between the two outer bands in time with the wearer’s movements and features 46 hand-set diamonds. Choose from yellow, white and rose gold options. Approximately ₹2.28 lakh. Details: debeers.com

Farah Khan Jewellery | Butterfly Ring: As part of the designer’s couture line, several pieces of jewellery feature kinetic movement. This gold and diamond-encrusted butterfly sits on a pink tourmaline-studded flower and flits up and down when lifted. Starting from ₹15,000. Details: farahkhanworld.com Photo: ANUKUL NARAYAN R

Retrouvai | Grandfather Compass Pendant: Does the spinning movement of the central disc remind you of Hermione’s Time-Turner from the Harry Potter Universe? The 14K yellow gold pendant comes with a black onyx inlay dotted with diamonds, and 1.55ct emeralds as an accent point. Approximately ₹5.48 lakh. Details: retrouvai.com

Hattie Rickards | Rubix Ring: This one is perfect for those who get fidgety at social occasions. The three connected bands move around individually and are lined with mixed precious stones — named aptly after the Rubik’s Cube. The British jewellery designer crafts her fine jewellery from ethically sourced gold. Approximately ₹6.93 lakh. Details: hattierickards.com

Her Story | Keeper of Heartstrings Pendant: Delicately linked flexible rose-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds are intricately patterned in an elliptical shape around elegant rose quartz in this handcrafted piece. Janki Patel, marketing manager of the Mumbai-based concept boutique, says, “We wanted to achieve a subtle tone-on-tone hue with a classic silhouette.” Starting from ₹75,000. Details: herstory.design

Messika | Move Joaillerie Pavé Cuff: Part of the Move Joaillerie line, this cuff bracelet by designer Valérie Messika carries 18.60 carats of diamonds and features three stones in motion in a central bar. Or opt for a pared-down version which features a mere four carats. Approximately ₹58.6 lakh. Details: messika.com