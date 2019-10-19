THE DIWALI EDIT 2019 Luxury

Make a festive statement with kinetic jewellery

Make a different kind of statement with jewellery that moves and transforms

Nothing in fashion is static — so why should your accessories be? Brands and designers across the world are creating kinetic jewellery featuring moveable parts, a subtle accent that adds character and quirk to the piece. While they are making their presence felt now, the art form was first developed in the 1950s by German artist and goldsmith Friedrich Becker.

Brands like Cartier and De Beers aren’t shying away from putting precious stones like diamonds on these moving parts. Brazilian designer Yael Sonia’s ‘Perpetual Motion’ collection features an oversized rectangular ring with the playful detail of two green tourmalines gliding up and down in unison. Closer home, Farah Khan’s couture collection draws from nature — an iguana does the bend-and-snap on a dual ring, while a tourmaline-encrusted dragonfly flips its golden, tiered body as it sits on a bed of pink stones. Here is Weekend’s pick of kinetic jewellery to rock the festivities.

Ananya | Mogra Layer Drop Ear-Jacket: Round white diamonds, diamond baguettes, teardrop-shaped yellow aquamarine and grey mother of pearl make up this dynamic piece that was sported by actor Naomi Scott on the cover of ‘Elle India’ magazine a few months ago. Crafted in 18K yellow gold, the jacket is movable to create different ripples. At ₹4,32,800. Details: ananya.com

Noya by Swati | Silver Necklace: This new brand out of Hyderabad retails handcrafted wire jewellery by Swati Vaddadi Das. One of her latest pieces is a slice of deep pink agate wrapped in sterling silver, featuring an asymmetrical abstract design using weaving techniques. ₹7,500, on @noyabyswati on Instagram

