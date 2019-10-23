Luxury

ITC enters Guinness World Records with world’s most expensive chocolate

Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini poses for a selfie with the chefs at an event to attempt a Guinness World Record by Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates for ITC Limited, in Mumbai, on Oct. 22, 2019.

Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini poses for a selfie with the chefs at an event to attempt a Guinness World Record by Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates for ITC Limited, in Mumbai, on Oct. 22, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates’ Trinity - Truffles Extraordinaire’ is priced at ₹4.3 lakh/kg

Diversified group ITC on Tuesday launched the world’s most expensive chocolate priced at ₹4.3 lakh per kilogram under its Fabelle brand.

ITC’s luxury chocolate brand Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates has introduced its limited edition range chocolate ‘Trinity - Truffles Extraordinaire’ - which entered into Guinness World Records to become the world’s most expensive chocolate.

Co-curated by France’s Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini and Fabelle’s Master Chocolatier, Fabelle’s ‘Trinity - Truffles Extraordinaire’ box is priced at approximately Rs 4.3 lakh per kg, ITC said in a statement.

“We at Fabelle are extremely happy for setting new benchmarks not just in the Indian luxury chocolate market but also now in the world with achieving the Guinness World Records feat,” ITC Chief Operating Officer - Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories - Food Division Anuj Rustagi said.

The limited edition offering will be encased in a hand-made wooden box, containing 15 truffles, each weighing approximately 15 grams.

The made-to-order box will be available at an indulgent price of ₹1 lakh inclusive of taxes.

