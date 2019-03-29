In Bahrain, pearls hold sway

Once considered the world’s most precious gem, natural pearls have been making a quiet comeback over the past few years. Jerome Kerr-Jarrett, Private Sales Jewellery Director America at Christie’s, says that while there is demand for them all through the year, “it’s not often that we are able to put together a room full of jewellery”. At the ongoing exhibition and private sale in Bahrain, serious fans can take their pick from pearls sourced by the London-based auction house.

The writer is at the Magnificent Pearls Exhibition (at the Four Seasons, Manama, till March 31), on invitation from the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (Danat) and Christie’s.